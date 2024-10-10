Georgia Tech vs North Carolina: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
Game time for Georgia Tech and North Carolina is less than 48 hours away.
The Yellow Jackets and the Tar Heels are going to matchup on Saturday and Georgia Tech is going to be looking for their fourth straight win over North Carolina. In the last three matchups, Georgia Tech has pulled an upset over a ranked North Carolina team, but that is not what they are going to be trying to do on Saturday. Georgia Tech is the favorite on the road and North Carolina has lost three games in a row since their 3-0 start.
So who wins the game on Saturday? Here is how the staff at Georgia Tech On SI sees the game playing out.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 5-1 record this year: 38-24 Georgia Tech
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 4-2 record this year- 35-21 Georgia Tech
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 3-24 record this year: 28-20 Georgia Tech
One of the big keys to Saturday's game is going to be how Georgia Tech holds up against North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who is the third leading rusher in the entire country.
Hampton is a future NFL starter at running back and ihas 764 yards in six games this season. He is averaging nearly six yards per carry and has only one game this year in which he did not total 100 yards. Yesterday, Key highlighted Hampton as a great player in this offense, but also thinks there is more to this North Carolina offense than just Hampton:
"Yeah you know they're you hear about about the running back all the time time, and rightfully so. He's a good, good, good football player, a really good player. But when you look at their offense, they're pretty balanced. I think they're 55 -45 somewhere in there as far as run past. So it's not like they're lining up and running 65 -70 % of the time, you can just load the box. I mean they are gonna add in the RPOs and the And then they take their shots down the field, which, you know, their last game, they were trying to get a few more of those shots down the field vertically. So, you know, it's a challenge. We've got to be able to make sure we read our keys, we get aligned with the tempo, reading our keys. That's going to be big, especially at the second and third level, you know, for the run pass. And then we've got to be able to control the front, you know, control the game up front and not to, obviously, D -Lines is the one position that didn't have conflict run pass he played the game, so we've got to be sharp with our keys and our read"
Hampton is having a fantastic season for North Carolina and poses a huge challenge to an improved rush defense. Let's see if the Yellow Jackets can contain one of the best running backs in the country because if they can, I think they are likely to win.