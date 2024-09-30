Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Officially Announced For Oct. 12th Matchup
Georgia Tech is coming off of its bye week and will all of their focus is on the 5-0 Duke team that is coming to Atlanta on Saturday, but one of the future matchups for the Yellow Jackets just got a kickoff time.
The Yellow Jackets and the Tar Heels are going to kick off at 12:00 on Oct. 12th and the game will be televised on the CW Network.
The CW is available in virtually every U.S. television household nationwide, including over-the-air coverage in all of the nation’s top 100 television markets. In Atlanta, it is on Peachtree TV (Ch. 17). To find The CW in your area, enter your zip code at https://www.cwtv.com/thecw/stations/.
There is going to be plenty of intrigue in this game vs the Tar Heels due to the fact that former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is now the defensive coordinator in Chapel Hill. It has not been a great success so far for the Tar Heels, as they gave up 70 points to James Madison just two weeks ago. North Carolina also blew a 20-point lead to Duke last Saturday.
This is a matchup that Georgia Tech has had a lot of success in as of late and the last three matchups have been the Yellow Jackets pulling an upset over a ranked North Carolina team. That is not going to be the case this year, but Georgia Tech has had a lot of success against North Carolina either way. Georgia Tech has not only won three in a row in the series, but five of six overall. North Carolina has not defeated Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill since 2016.
This weekend, Georgia Tech is going to get the primetime slot on ACC Network.
In addition to hosting the primetime game broadcast, Tech will also welcome ACC Network’s ACC PM and The Huddle to its campus for live programming throughout the weekend. ACCN’s set will once again be located on Tech Tower Lawn as part of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party. The Yellow Jackets have been 5-0 since the beginning of last season when The Huddle airs live from the location of a Georgia Tech game.