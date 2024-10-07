Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Kickoff Time Announced
Georgia Tech is preparing to go on the road to face North Carolina, but the game time for one of their biggest games of the year was just announced. After they face the Tar Heels, the Yellow Jackets will take on No. 12 Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium and the kickoff time for that game was just announced. Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are going to kickoff at 3:30 on Oct. 19th and the game is going to be televised on ESPN.
Historically, this has not been a series that Georgia Tech has had a lot of success in. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 30-6 and have won three straight, with the last two games being decided by a combined score of 86-13.
While the focus is going to be on North Carolina, this could be a huge opportunity for Brent Key and his program. The Fighting Irish are still hoping to land a spot in the College Football Playoff and have wins over Texas A&M and Louisville. However, Notre Dame lost as a four-touchdown favorite against Northern Illinois and are not a perfect team by any means. This weekend, Notre Dame hosts Stanford.
The Yellow Jackets have won three in a row vs North Carolina, including five of the last six matchups. Of course that is not the only storyline heading into this game. Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is now the defensive coordinator for the Tar Heels and that is going to be something that is talked about all week leading up to this game. Not only that, but North Carolina has lost three games in a row, including giving up 70 points to James Madison.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 5.5-point favorite in Chapel Hill this weekend vs the Tar Heels. The total is currently at 57.5
This is a matchup that Georgia Tech has had a lot of success in as of late and the last three matchups have been the Yellow Jackets pulling an upset over a ranked North Carolina team. That is not going to be the case this year, but Georgia Tech has had a lot of success against North Carolina either way. Georgia Tech has not only won three in a row in the series, but five of six overall. North Carolina has not defeated Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill since 2016.
Saturday night, Georgia Tech was trailing 14-10 heading into the 4th quarter, but they played a near-perfect final quarter to come away with a 24-14 victory. After the game, head coach Brent Key talked about what enabled his team to come away with such a great 4th quarter:
"We challenged the guys that it was going to be a second-half game where it was a big field position game. I know that Duke really had taken a lot of pride in taking teams in the fourth quarter and winning games in the fourth quarter. But that's what we have top. Regardless of the outcome of a couple of games, I think our guys have continued to play throughout. And that's what they did. They kept playing. It was a good execution. I do think at the line of scrimmage think our guys tended and I'll look at the tape and see it for sure but I thought we started to wear him down a little bit some of those runs early on you know there were three yards four yards two yards you know six yards and they started cracking you know Jamal had a good game run on the football but I thought Chad Alexander he has really hard physical runs there on some big some big downs in there."
Georgia Tech vs North Carolina kicks off at 12:00 next Saturday and can be seen on the CW Network.
The CW is available in virtually every U.S. television household nationwide, including over-the-air coverage in all of the nation’s top 100 television markets. In Atlanta, it is on Peachtree TV (Ch. 17). To find The CW in your area, enter your zip code at https://www.cwtv.com/thecw/stations/.