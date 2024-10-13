Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Odds: Yellow Jackets Open As Underdogs Against Fighting Irish
After defeating North Carolina and improving their record to 5-2, the Yellow Jackets are going to start a stretch of five games to end the season and three of those games are going to come against top 12 opponents. The first of those teams on the list is Notre Dame, who beat Stanford yesterday 49-7. The game might be six days away, but the first lines for the game have already been released at Fanduel Sportsbook. The Fighting Irish have opened as an 8.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets in Mercedes Benz Stadium next Saturday. The total is at 50.5.
Historically, this has not been a series that Georgia Tech has had a lot of success in. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 30-6 and have won three straight, with the last two games being decided by a combined score of 86-13.
Georgia Tech went on the road yesterday and got the win vs North Carolina, their fourth straight win against the Tar Heels. The Yellow Jackets did lose Haynes King to an injury at the start of the 4th quarter, but the running game was dominant yesterday, totaling nearly 400 yards rushing and over 500 yards of total offense.
It seemed like the Yellow Jackets might be in a big of jeopardy when the Tar Heels overcame a 10 point defecit in the 4th quarter, but they recovered and running back Jamal Haynes scampered for a 68-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left to ice the game and give the Yellow Jackets the win.
The defense came up with three sacks on the day and forced two turnovers, two categories that Georgia Tech has struggled in this season.
Overall, it was a good win for Georgia Tech, despite playing a poor fourth quarter. They did enough to win and now they will get a chance to face Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium next week with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility.