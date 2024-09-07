Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: A Quick Look At The Matchup History Between The Two Programs
Georgia Tech's week 2 matchup brings a big test for the Yellow Jackets as they prepare to take on ACC opponent Syracuse on the road. The Orange could be the most balanced team Tech has faced to this point. This matchup history isn't as rich as the Florida State matchup, but it has some storylines. Let's check it out.
History Between The Teams
This Saturday's noon matchup becomes the sixth chapter between the two teams. Georgia Tech is leading the all-time series (4-1) and has won all home and neutral site matchups. Tech's lone loss to the Orange came on the road during the 2020 season, 37-20.
The first matchup between the two occurred in 2001 in East Rutherford, New Jersey where Georgia Tech won, 13-7. In 2004, Georgia Tech defeated Syracuse 51-14 in the Champs Sports Bowl.
The golden era for Syracuse football occurred from the late 1940s to the mid-1970s, headed by the legendary Head Football Coach, Ben Schwartzwalder. Under the leadership of Schwartzwalder Syracuse had 22 consecutive years of non-losing football, he took the Orange to seven bowls and won a national championship in 1959. In addition to his long list of coaching accolades, he coached some of the greatest running backs in college football history, including Jim Brown, Larry Csonka, and Ernie Davis, who was the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy.
This is only the fourth time the two teams have faced each other since Syracuse joined the ACC. Georgia Tech won in 2013 and last season. The Yellow Jackets clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 when they defeated Syracuse last season.
