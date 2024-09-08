Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player On Defense
It was an ugly day for the Georgia Tech defense against Syracuse yesterday.
So how did Georgia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each defensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
Georgia Tech was outgained by Syracuse 515-371, with a chunk of yardage for Georgia Tech coming on their last two drives. The Yellow Jackets allowed Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord to throw for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Syracuse averaged 11.9 yards per completion and 6.6 yards per play. It was just a dreadful all-around day for the defense and they have a lot to figure out going forward.
The offense for Georgia Tech was also disappointing, even with the two late touchdowns. They did score 28 points, but they left plenty on the field and most surprisingly, they could not run the ball. The Yellow Jackets finished with 112 yards on 24 carries and the bulk of that came from Haynes King, who had 67 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 259 yards passing.
There is a lot of work to be done for Georgia Tech after this disappointing performance. In all three phases, the Yellow Jackets have to be better. They are now 2-1 with a home game against VMI on the schedule.
1. DT Jordan van den Berg- 80.1 (30)
2. CB Rodney Shelley- 71. 2 (48)
3. DT Zeek Biggers- 69.9 (36)
4. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 69.3 (20)
5. DE Romello Height-66.5 (53)
6. DB Taye Seymore- 66.3 (63)
7. DT Jason Moore- 66.0 (14)
8. CB Warren Burrell- 65.9 (68)
9. DT Thomas Gore-64.8 (23)
10. CB Zachary Tobe- 64.0 (8)
11. DB LaMiles Brooks- 63.4 (11)
12. DE Josh Robinson- 62.2 (38)
13. LB Kyle Efford- 62.0 (76)
14. LB Jackson Hamilton- 62.0 (37)
15. CB Ahmari Harvey- 58.9 (76)
16. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 58.3 (72)
17. DE Kevin Harris- 55.9 (38)
18. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 51.9 (42)
19. DB Omar Daniels-51.5 (60)
20. DB Syeed Gibbs- 49.8 (10)
21. DT Makius Scott- 45.8 (43)
22. LB Tah'j Butler- 27.0 (3)