Three Key Games For Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza's Development

Alberto Mendoza was a big-time acquisition for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets out of the portal. He will be the starting quarterback, and one the team will lean on heavily in the fall. Today, we look at three games that will be vital for his development in 2026.

1. Tennessee

The Volunteers are expected to be much better in 2026 under head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to improve defense from a season ago. This will be a good test to see where the team is early in the season and if Mendoza can perform under the bright lights.

This game will be featured on ESPN and will be a primetime game for the Yellow Jackets. It will easily be the biggest game to start the season and a great evaluation game to see where Mendoza is. If he can handle business and defeat Tennessee, it could be a good sign of things to come.

2. Stanford

This will be the first big road test for Mendoza and the Yellow Jackets, with a 10:30 PM kickoff. No, Stanford won’t have the same level of talent as the Yellow Jackets. We all know how tough it is to play in California late at night.

You can just ask Miami and other ACC opponents about that. If Mendoza can go in and handle business, it should be a great early indication that he can perform on the road and not struggle in games later in the season, which will be much tougher road tests. It is also Georgia Tech's first ACC opponent of the year. This late-night game might get overlooked, but it could be a big stepping stone.

3. Virginia Tech

This will be another massive game for the development of Mendoza because it is another big road test under a new head coach and team that is getting a big investment. It was reported that Virginia Tech received a 75 million donation for the athletics program, with a lot being donated to the football program.

That will only help them move forward and get more fans in the building. The environment will be raucous for Georgia Tech on the road. This game will be key for Mendoza because it could swing things for the Yellow Jackets, getting them one step closer to a potential ACC title game, or move them up in the standings.