Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Game
For the first time since 2015, Georgia Tech is ranked in the AP poll. The Yellow Jackets have started 2-0 and are ranked No. 23 heading into their matchup with Syracuse, who is 1-0 following a win vs Ohio. The Orange are very optimistic about the start to their season and are hoping a win over the Yellow Jackets could give them a boost going forward into the rest of their schedule.
This Saturday is going to be a contrast in styles on offense. Syracuse is going to feature a dangerous passing attack with quarterback Kyle McCord and tight end Oronde Gadsden, while Georgia Tech is going to have one of the nation's top rushing attacks at their disposal. That is what makes this matchup so interesting and it should be a close and hard fought game between the two teams.
After going 4-0 in our staff predictions last week, how does the Georgia Tech On SI Staff see Saturday's game playing out?
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Score Predictions
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 2-0 record this year: Georgia Tech 30-27
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 2-0 record this year- Georgia Tech 28-14, Yellow Jackets have over 200 yards rushing
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 2-0 record this year Georgia Tech 20-17
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game.
V: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has opened as a 3.0-point favorite over Syracuse. Being a favorite on the road can be a tricky thing and Syracuse has been a tough place to play for teams before.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.