Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Nine Matchup
Kickoff between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech is right around the corner!
The Yellow Jackets are in Blacksburg today to face Virginia Tech and with a win, Georgia Tech would clinch bowl eligibility ahead of their bye week. They are going to be without starting quarterback Haynes King for a second straight game.
I think there are going to be a few critical areas where this game is going to be decided. The Georgia Tech offensive line vs the Virginia Tech pass rush, plus Georgia Tech's rush offense vs the Virginia Tech rush defense.
The Hokies come into this game tied for 4th in the nation in sacks, while Georgia Tech is third in the country in sacks given up, only allowing three sacks all season. Two of those sacks came on Saturday vs Notre Dame and Virginia Tech arguably has a better pass rush than the Fighting Irish. Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is tied for first in the nation with 11 sacks and he just had a four-sack performance vs Boston College on Thursday night. This is going to be a huge test for the Yellow Jackets and could be one of the deciding factors in the game.
The Yellow Jackets entered Saturday's game vs Notre Dame as the No. 1 rushing attack in the ACC. After that game, they are not even in the top five in the conference anymore. They dropped all the way to No. 6 after a bad performance on Saturday.
Jamal Haynes was playing his best football coming into the game, but give Notre Dame a lot of credit for not letting him get going. He finished with eight carries for 15 yards. Chad Alexander had five carries for 19 carries and Pyron finished with 13 carries for 45 yards.
Virginia Tech has the second-worst rush defense in the ACC coming into the game. Can Georgia Tech find a way to take advantage?
Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, stats, and highlights from today's game in Blacksburg!