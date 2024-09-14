Georgia Tech vs VMI: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
It is gameday in Atlanta once again.
Georgia Tech is looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season and they will be facing VMI this afternoon. The Yellow Jackets could be battling the weather today, as there could be some rain in the forecast for today's game so it will be interesting to see how much of a factor that plays. Georgia Tech is a pretty heavy favorite, but you can never take an opponent lightly and the Yellow Jackets need to come out and take care of business today before their big trip to Louisville.
So how will this game play out? Here is how the staff for Georgia Tech On SI sees the game playing out.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 2-1 record this year: Georgia Tech 52-7
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 2-1 record this year- Georgia Tech 56-14,
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 2-1 record this year Georgia Tech 45-3
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:
TV: ACC Network Extra
• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
• Analyst: Forrest Conoly
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Sean Bedford
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 42.5-point favorite against VMI on Saturday. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 57.5.
