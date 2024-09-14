All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs VMI: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game

Will Georgia Tech get their third win of the season on Saturday when they face VMI?

Jackson Caudell

Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It is gameday in Atlanta once again.

Georgia Tech is looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season and they will be facing VMI this afternoon. The Yellow Jackets could be battling the weather today, as there could be some rain in the forecast for today's game so it will be interesting to see how much of a factor that plays. Georgia Tech is a pretty heavy favorite, but you can never take an opponent lightly and the Yellow Jackets need to come out and take care of business today before their big trip to Louisville.

So how will this game play out? Here is how the staff for Georgia Tech On SI sees the game playing out.

Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 2-1 record this year: Georgia Tech 52-7

Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 2-1 record this year- Georgia Tech 56-14,

Arvon Bacon (Writer), 2-1 record this year Georgia Tech 45-3

Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:

TV: ACC Network Extra

• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney

• Analyst: Forrest Conoly

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Sean Bedford

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 42.5-point favorite against VMI on Saturday. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 57.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football