Georgia Tech vs VMI: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday’s Game + Betting Odds
After losing their first game of the season, Georgia Tech is back at home to face VMI and the Yellow Jackets are massive favorites coming into the game. You can never take any game for granted, but Georgia Tech has a massive advantage in every aspect of this game. This will be a chance for Brent Key's team to try and fix some of the issues that plagued them last week, including the defense and the running game. With a big ACC matchup against Louisville on tap for next week, this has the makings of a get-right kind of game, especially since VMI is going to be missing their starting quarterback.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:
TV: ACC Network Extra
• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
• Analyst: Forrest Conoly
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Sean Bedford
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 42.5-point favorite against VMI on Saturday. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 56.5.
While a lot went wrong on Saturday vs Syracuse, Key mentioned yesterday in his media availability that he liked his team being able to come back and make it a game in the fourth quarter:
"Yeah, you know, the game was, we had four possessions in the first half before the blocked punt, it was 50/50, Then you go to the second half and, you know, I mean, in that game, it was either touchdown or three and out or four and out. That's the way it was. That's the model of inconsistency. Okay. But if you turn the fourth quarter of the game on, it's no consolation. There's no consolation at all, right? But when you turn the fourth quarter on, you saw us being able to do what we want to do. I do think our team's in good shape as far as being able to sustain because they did towards then it was the initial early on where we didn't have success and you know it was we didn't come over that hump we go down the field on offense we score and then you know it's three and out so it was kind of that imbalance of the game that led to that but yeah you know like I said you know these kids don't want to they don't want to just you work for 300 and whatever days and not win a game but yeah that is one of the positives, play for 60 minutes and that is what they expect."
