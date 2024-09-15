Georgia Tech vs VMI: PFF Grades for Every Georgia Tech Player on Defense
Were the Yellow Jackets facing an overmatched opponent yesterday at home? Yes, but it was the exact kind of performance that you would want to see from the Georgia Tech defense, especially after a bad performance vs Syracuse a week earlier. In the first half, Georgia Tech's defense allowed only one first down and for the game, they allowed only 104 yards on 47 plays. They forced one fumble and got three sacks against VMI yesterday. A lot of players got to get in the game yesterday and some players got their first major snaps of their college career and some freshmen played really well yesterday.
So how did Georgia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each defensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. LB Kyle Efford- 91.6 (16)
2. DT Thomas Gore- 91.5 (19)
3. DT Jordan van den Berg- 88.1 (22)
4. LB Tah'J Butler- 83.0 (35)
5. DE Romello Height- 82.1 (21)
6. DB Zachary Tobe- 78.7 (33)
7. DB Taye Seymore- 77.2 (27)
8. DT Jason Moore-77.2 (22)
9. CB Ahmari Harvey- 75.7 (21)
10. DE Jordan Boyd- 75.2 (18)
11. DE Sylvain Youndjouen- 74.4 (9)
12. DB Omar Daniels- 73.5 (33)
13. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 73.1 (16)
14. DE Josh Robinson- 71..7 (21)
15. DT Zeek Biggers- 71.5 (10)
16. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 69.7 (25)
17. DE Kevin Harris- 66.2 (13)
18. DB Rodney Shelley- 65.8 (25)
19. DB Christian Prtichett- 65.6 (15)
20. DB Warren Burrell- 64.5 (19)
21. DB Syeed Gibbs- 64.0 (40)
22. DT Makius Scott- 62.4 (17)
23. DT Shymeik Jones- 62.1 (12)
24. DE Amontrae Bradford- 58.9 (7)
25. LB Jacob Cruz- 56.9 (14)
26. DB Nehemiah Chandler- 56.5 (15)
27. LB Jackson Hamilton-51.5 (20)
28. LB Austin Dean- 33.4 (16)