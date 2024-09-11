Georgia Tech vs VMI: VMI Players To Watch On Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
Here are some key players to keep your eye on Saturday
VMI is still looking to capture their first win of the season and will hope to play spoiler on Saturday against Georgia Tech. Here are some key players on VMI to watch this upcoming weekend against the Yellow Jackets.
- RB Hunter Rice- Rice rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in their last game against the Bucknell Bison. He had touchdown runs of 58 yards and two yards. Rice has 247 rushing yards and three touchdowns and is averaging seven yards a carry in 2024. The senior running back had his best season as a junior rushing for 867 yards, including a career-high 208 yards against Chattanooga. Rice finished with 14 touchdowns which ranked 4th in the nation in 2023. He was named to the second-team all-SoCon offense and was also a team captain last year. He ranks fifth all-time at VMI with 23 rushing touchdowns. You can expect Rice to be a heavy part of the offense and get a lot of touches on Saturday.
- WR Ivan Thorpe- The redshirt sophomore had six catches for 47 yards in the 35-28 loss to Bucknell last week. Thorpe is the leading receiver for the Keydets through the first two weeks posting eight catches for 60 yards. His longest play this season was an 18-yard reception. In 2023, he set career highs in catches (26), yards (251), and touchdowns (1). Thorpe also averaged 9.7 yards per catch. Only one touchdown pass has been thrown this season for VMI and it came from backup QB Chandler Wilson but they could look to incorporate more of the passing game after the struggles the Yellow Jackets faced last week. Thorpe is used in different ways for the Keydets and sometimes in the run game on reverses or trick plays. He will be another key factor come Saturday.
- DB Kouri Crump- After redshirting, Crump has been taking full advantage of his opportunities and is the leading tackler for VMI with 22 tackles. He also has a pass deflection. The sophomore is facing a tall task this upcoming Saturday against the Georgia Tech offense. He will likely be tasked with slowing down a potent passing attack and Georgia Tech's explosive receivers Malik Rutherford, Chase Lane, and Eric Singleton Jr. Crump is a tall physical corner at 6’3 and 205 pounds and plays the ball well. It will be imperative that VMI tackles well in open space and wrap up the Yellow Jacket receivers or it could be a long day. Crump is the leading tackler for a reason and his abilities will be tested early and often this weekend.
