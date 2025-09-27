Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Live Updates | NCAA Football
4:03 1Q- Georgia Tech defense forces a punt after an incomplete pass. Georgia Tech offense takes over at their own 15 yard line
8:13 1Q- Georgia Tech forced to settle for field goal. Aidan Birr nails a 35 yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets the lead GT 3 Wake Forest 0
9:11 1Q- Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion banged up
10:43 1Q- Georgia Tech forces a three and out after an errant throw from Wake Forest QB Robby Ashford. Yellow Jackets take over
11:23 1Q- Georgia Tech forced to punt after picking up a couple of first downs in their first possession. Wake Forest forces incompletion on 3rd and 8 after pressure on Haynes King
15:00 1Q- Game starts and Georgia Tech takes opening possession of the game
