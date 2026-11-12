Georgia Tech Week 11 Availability Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Clemson Matchup
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Injuries have been a theme for Georgia Tech for most of the season, and they are going to continue to be something that Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets have to work around this week when they travel to Death Valley to face Clemson.
Here is who is out and who is questionable this week vs the Tigers.
Out
RB #0 Malachi Hosley
CB #6 Kelvin Hill
DE #8 Jordan Boyd
RB #11 Chad Alexander
S #13 Savion Riley
WR #21 Darnell Collins
CB #21 Jaedyn Terry
CB #23 Trae Stevenson, Jr.
S #31 Fenix Felton
S #39 Will Kiker
LB #44 Kyle Efford
OL #52 Kevin Peay, Jr.
OL #65 Courtney Heard
OL #71 Markell Samuel
OL #78 Ethan Mackenny
WR #82 Kentrell Davis
DE #88 A.J. Hoffler
DT #96 Shymeik Jones
DT #97 Landen Marshall
Questionable
WR #3 Rahkeem Smith
RB #24 Shane Marshall
TE #86 Kevin Roche, Jr.
Most of, if not all of these players have been on the injury report for the past several weeks, so there is nothing to navigate that the Yellow Jackets haven't already done before.
Roche Jr., who was injured against Louisville late in last Saturday's game, would be the biggest loss. He has been a favorite target for whoever is playing quarterback and is a talented pass catcher. Rahkeem Smith is a very good special teams player who had a kickoff return for a touchdown earlier this season against Colorado.
The biggest question for Georgia Tech this week is not the injury report, but how the Yellow Jackets respond to the coaching staff changes that were made earlier in the week. On Monday, Brent Key announced that defensive coordinator Jason Semore, wide receivers coach Jafar Williams, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge were no longer with the program. Safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri is taking over the defensive play-calling this weekend vs. the Tigers and Key explained why earlier this week:
“He's the one I felt was best capable of doing it. Um he's been around good defensive coaches, you know, in his life, starting with his dad. I mean, he's a football lifer, but uh you know, I want it to be consistent. I want it to be organized and I want the guys to be able to be in position to make plays."
Will it make a difference or will the Tigers treat Georgia Tech like Louisville, Pitt, and Virginia Tech have in recent weeks?
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell