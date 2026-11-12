Georgia Tech Week 11 Availability Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Clemson Matchup

Injuries have been a theme for Georgia Tech for most of the season, and they are going to continue to be something that Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets have to work around this week when they travel to Death Valley to face Clemson.

Here is who is out and who is questionable this week vs the Tigers.

Out

RB #0 Malachi Hosley

CB #6 Kelvin Hill

DE #8 Jordan Boyd

RB #11 Chad Alexander

S #13 Savion Riley

WR #21 Darnell Collins

CB #21 Jaedyn Terry

CB #23 Trae Stevenson, Jr.

S #31 Fenix Felton

S #39 Will Kiker

LB #44 Kyle Efford

OL #52 Kevin Peay, Jr.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OL #65 Courtney Heard

OL #71 Markell Samuel

OL #78 Ethan Mackenny

WR #82 Kentrell Davis

DE #88 A.J. Hoffler

DT #96 Shymeik Jones

DT #97 Landen Marshall

Questionable

WR #3 Rahkeem Smith

RB #24 Shane Marshall

TE #86 Kevin Roche, Jr.

Most of, if not all of these players have been on the injury report for the past several weeks, so there is nothing to navigate that the Yellow Jackets haven't already done before.

Roche Jr., who was injured against Louisville late in last Saturday's game, would be the biggest loss. He has been a favorite target for whoever is playing quarterback and is a talented pass catcher. Rahkeem Smith is a very good special teams player who had a kickoff return for a touchdown earlier this season against Colorado.

The biggest question for Georgia Tech this week is not the injury report, but how the Yellow Jackets respond to the coaching staff changes that were made earlier in the week. On Monday, Brent Key announced that defensive coordinator Jason Semore, wide receivers coach Jafar Williams, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge were no longer with the program. Safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri is taking over the defensive play-calling this weekend vs. the Tigers and Key explained why earlier this week:

“He's the one I felt was best capable of doing it. Um he's been around good defensive coaches, you know, in his life, starting with his dad. I mean, he's a football lifer, but uh you know, I want it to be consistent. I want it to be organized and I want the guys to be able to be in position to make plays."

Will it make a difference or will the Tigers treat Georgia Tech like Louisville, Pitt, and Virginia Tech have in recent weeks?