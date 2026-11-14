3 Winners, 1 Loser From Georgia Tech's 20-6 Win Over Clemson

Brent Key is used to pulling upsets as the head coach of his alma mater, and while Clemson is not a ranked opponent, it was pretty shocking to see the Yellow Jackets hold the Tigers to zero offensive touchdowns after coming into the game with one of the worst defenses in the country. There is still no possibility of getting into the postseason for Key's team, but beating a rival is a cause to celebrate if you are a Georgia Tech fan.

Who are the biggest winners and losers from today's victory in Death Valley?

Winner: Brent Key

Key has deservingly taken a lot of heat for how the Yellow Jackets have been performing this season, especially in the last four games, but he should also get credit for making sure that his team did not quit and came out ready to play against the Tigers.

Key is now 2-1 in his time as head coach against the Tigers and while Clemson is not the national championship contending program from year's past, they have domianted this rivalry until the past couple of seasons. For all that has gone wrong this season, there is not a Georgia Tech fan that won't be excited about beating Clemson.

Loser: Red zone offense

I am nitpicking a bit here, but while the score ended up being 20-6 at the end, it could have been worse if Georgia Tech had not stalled out in the red zone.

Early in the game leading 7-0, Georgia Tech got a bit stop on 4th down deep in Clemson territory and had a great opportunity to extend the lead to 14-0, but could not execute in the red zone and had to settle for a field goal. The lack of execution was noticeable and for Georgia Tech to have any chance at shocking the world against Wake Forest or Georgia, they have to do better there.

Winner: Georgia Tech's running game

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Key is a coach who loves to run the football, but Georgia Tech has not been able to do that so far this season. Today against one of the ACC's best defenses, the Yellow Jackets were able to total 269 yards on the ground and average 5.2 yards per carry.

Justice Haynes led the way for the Yellow Jackets, racking up 116 yards on 13 carries, including a 53-yard touchdown. Grady Adamson did his best Haynes King impersonation today, carrying the ball 19 times for 87 yards, and Trelain Maddox was able to get 53 yards on 12 carries.

If Georgia Tech can run the ball like this in the final two games, they can compete with the Demon Deacons and Bulldogs.

Winner: Vinnie Sunseri and the defense

There was nothing good to say about Georgia Tech's defense coming into this game, but they were hoping that the coaching staff shakeup that saw coordinator Jason Semore and defensive ends coach Kyle Pope leave the program would be able to galvenize that side of the ball. Safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri was the new play-caller today and he did a great job with this unit.

Yes, Clemson has one of the worst offenses in the country, but given how bad the Yellow Jackets were on that side of the ball coming into the game, this was still an impressive effort.

The Tigers were only able to total 228 yards against Georgia Tech, averaging only 3.4 yards per play. The Clemson rushing game was missing Gideon Davidson and only managed to average 2.5 yards per rush. Georgia Tech ranked in the bottom of the country in rush defense, but the Tigers could not get anything going against them.

Not only that, but Georgia Tech was able to get four sacks and six TFLs.

There are going to be much bigger challenges over the next few weeks to end the season, but this had to feel good for the defense to get a win today and play well on that side of the ball.