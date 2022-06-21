Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Nakai Poole Lists Final 12 Schools

Georgia Tech is now in the top 30 in the recruiting rankings and looking to climb even higher. The Yellow Jackets coaching staff has secured ten commitments so far in the class of 2023 and is after other talented prospects. One of them is Norcross High School wide receiver, Nakai Poole. On Monday, Poole listed his final 12 schools and Georgia Tech was among them.

Poole has not been on Georgia Tech's campus since April 8th, when he was on an unofficial visit. He has taken some other visits as well and his most recent one other than Georgia Tech was when he took an unofficial to Auburn in March.

It should be noted that Poole's teammate for the 2022 season, Zion Taylor, has already committed to Georgia Tech. It is unclear on how big of an influence that could have on Poole, but it is worth keeping in mind with his recruitment going forward.

One thing that is going to be interesting is Poole's most recent offer, from Michigan State. The Spartans have been recruiting really well coming off their double-digit win season and are going to be a tough team to beat in recruiting under Mel Tucker.

It is going to be interesting recruitment to follow the rest of the way since the month of June is almost over and there is not much more time left for official visits for a while.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where do Georgia Tech's running backs rank amongst the ACC Coastal?

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Dylan McDuffie

Georgia Tech Opponent Preview: Week Three vs Ole Miss

Three Ole Miss Offensive players to watch vs Georgia Tech in Week Three