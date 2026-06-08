Georgia Tech Flips Three Star WR Kaden Howard From Nebraska

Georgia Tech continues to roll and has added its second commitment of the day after another successful OV weekend. Earlier, the Yellow Jackets landed blue-chip DL prospect Jamar Thompson from West Boca Raton, Florida.

A surprise commitment came late at night for Georgia Tech, which has its first WR commit of the 2027 class in Kaden Howard. Howard was previously committed to Nebraska before flipping his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

Howard is a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting services. He has his highest ranking on ESPN, where he is the No. 35 WR and the No. 81 player in Florida.

Howard had a productive junior season, finishing with 25 catches, 510 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. One of his best games came against Coral Glades with three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He finished the season with touchdowns in his final two games.

What does he bring to the table?

One of the things Howard brings is a wide receiver with speed and an ability to go at a high level. He is hard to stay in front of with his quick releases off the line and pristine route running, which allow him to separate from cornerbacks.

When you watch the tape, you see a player with blazing speed and one who can take short routes and outrun the defense. He also makes acrobatic catches against defenders and is a tough cover. Howard does the majority of his damage from out of the slot on short slants, digs, and seam routes.

Howard moves the Yellow Jackets a much-needed playmaker for the 2027 class, and one they can devise different things for to get the ball in open space. Think a faster Jordan Allen. Howard runs an impressive 10.37 100M dash in track and field. With that type of speed coupled with his route running, he can easily stretch a defense. Over the last few cycles, Georgia Tech has been prioritizing more speed with its wide receivers and players who can take the top off the defense.

When you take a look at the class offensively, it is beginning to come into focus for the Yellow Jackets, and now they are getting the players necessary to land a top 25 class. The Yellow Jackets probably need one or two more playmakers on the outside and a couple of solid offensive linemen to ensure it is a good class on that side of the ball. Tight end will be another to watch for the Yellow Jackets as well. Will they add a player in the 2027 class, or will they use the portal like they did this past offseason?