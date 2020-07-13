All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins A Year Two Coach Facing a Defining 2020 Campaign

Ashley Barnett

Winning is always one of the goal in sports. It's validation of hard work, and creates ongoing motivation in a team. In college football, the legacy of a program could mean the make or break moment of landing a top recruit. If a beloved head coach retires from a top program, the best will line up to continue the title of being one of the best. Championship seasons can even determine the wealth that pours into a university. 

For college football coaches, the early seasons of a coaching tenure can set the tone of what the future can hold. Typically, year one for head coaches comes with no set expectations. After all, it takes time to build a roster and work with players that were brought in by a previous football staff. However, year two can always represent a pivotal movement in the direction of a program, and can determine how crucial year three will be for a coach. 

CBS Sports' Chip Patterson recently released his list of Year Two coaches that face defining campaigns for the upcoming season. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins made the list - with a total of four ACC football coaches also being named. 

Here's what Patterson had to say about Collins:

Georgia Tech | Geoff Collins

2019 record: 3-9 | 2020 CBS Sports Coach Ranking: 57 (-2)

Outlook:

This is an interesting case because unlike division rivals North Carolina and Miami, no one has extended the invitation out to ACC Coastal Division title contention for Georgia Tech. The pressure on Collins exists within the context of continued incremental success as he totally reshapes a roster that was built for Paul Johnson's methodical flexbone option attack. Collins and his staff have been relentless on the recruiting trail, with their branding of the new-look era at Georgia Tech generating enough positivity to land the No. 27 recruiting class in the country in 2020. Included in that group was four-star in-state running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a top-100 player who could be an instant-impact weapon as Georgia Tech continues to lean on the youth movement to build for the future. Georgia Tech might not get the ACC Coastal dark horse label until 2021 or 2022, but keep your eye on what's happening in Atlanta because the talent level is rising.

Collins understands the pressure of taking over a Yellow Jackets' program that hasn't claimed a national championship in three decades. As Patterson states, the transition of Paul Johnson's triple-option to a conventional spread is not an easy feat. From sorting through quarterbacks, to coaching an offensive line new blocking techniques, 2019 came with growing pains. 

From his time at Mississippi State and Florida, Collins has a history of producing good defensive units (an upside from Johnson's lesser focus on defense). Tech will have the luxury in the fall season of returning key players from last year. Collins has emphasized each of his players adding significant weight in the offseason. The 2020 recruiting class will also be a boost for the Jackets. 

The one major obstacle Georgia Tech will face in the upcoming season is the daunting schedule. The Jackets rank in the top five of toughest 2020 college football schedules. 

While 2020 may not be the year Tech rises back into major contention, Collins is on the upward trend. 

Other Year Two coaches considered in the spotlight by CBS Sports:

  • Ohio State | Ryan Day
  • North Carolina | Mack Brown
  • Louisville | Scott Satterfield
  • Miami | Manny Diaz
  • Houston | Dana Holgorsen
  • Kansas | Les Miles

Related Links:

Where Does Geoff Collins Fall in the 2020 College Football Rankings?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crucial Decisions Loom For the 2020-21 College Football Season

College conferences across the nation are in the midst of making wrenching decisions regarding the upcoming college football season

Ashley Barnett

SI Report: NCAA Considering Starting 2020-21 Basketball Season Early

NCAA leaders are discussing the possibility of starting the 2020-21 college basketball season two weeks early

Ashley Barnett

Jersey Numbers for Incoming Freshmen

This past weekend, Georgia Tech freshman football players arrived on campus to begin voluntary workouts. Upon the arrival, the incoming freshman were assigned jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Ashley Barnett

Report: Elimination of Non-Conference Games for 2020 College Football Season a Possible Scenario

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, what is the likelihood of non-conferences games happening in the upcoming college football season?

Ashley Barnett

Betting on Attendance: Vegas Odds Set For College Football

The oddsmakers have set a series of bets on college football attendance. Would you go with the over/under on these?

Ashley Barnett

Report: Three Student-Athletes, Three Athletic Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Tech

With Phase II of reopening athletic activities at Georgia Tech beginning earlier this week, it's been reported that three Yellow Jackets athletes and three-staff members of the athletic department have tested positive for COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Four Yellow Jackets Make ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain's Preseason All-ACC Teams

ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain took a stab at naming his preseason All-ACC teams with a handful of Georgia Tech players being selected

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands In-State Safety Kaleb Edwards

The Yellow Jackets kick off July with a big recruiting win by landing in-state three-star safety Kaleb Edwards

Ashley Barnett

2022 MJ Morris Discusses Recruiting and How He Became a QB

One of the best overall players for the class of 2022 would be MJ Morris. The Atlanta prospect is being recruited coast to coast, and Georgia Tech is in the hunt.

Brian Smith

Omoregie Uzzi Named to ACC All-Decade Team

ACC Network's Wes Durham recently selected his ACC All-Decade Team for offense and defense. Omoregie Uzzi, one of the most-decorated offensive lineman to play at Georgia Tech, made the cut.

Ashley Barnett