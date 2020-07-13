Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins A Year Two Coach Facing a Defining 2020 Campaign

Winning is always one of the goal in sports. It's validation of hard work, and creates ongoing motivation in a team. In college football, the legacy of a program could mean the make or break moment of landing a top recruit. If a beloved head coach retires from a top program, the best will line up to continue the title of being one of the best. Championship seasons can even determine the wealth that pours into a university.

For college football coaches, the early seasons of a coaching tenure can set the tone of what the future can hold. Typically, year one for head coaches comes with no set expectations. After all, it takes time to build a roster and work with players that were brought in by a previous football staff. However, year two can always represent a pivotal movement in the direction of a program, and can determine how crucial year three will be for a coach.

CBS Sports' Chip Patterson recently released his list of Year Two coaches that face defining campaigns for the upcoming season. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins made the list - with a total of four ACC football coaches also being named.

Here's what Patterson had to say about Collins:

Georgia Tech | Geoff Collins 2019 record: 3-9 | 2020 CBS Sports Coach Ranking: 57 (-2) Outlook: This is an interesting case because unlike division rivals North Carolina and Miami, no one has extended the invitation out to ACC Coastal Division title contention for Georgia Tech. The pressure on Collins exists within the context of continued incremental success as he totally reshapes a roster that was built for Paul Johnson's methodical flexbone option attack. Collins and his staff have been relentless on the recruiting trail, with their branding of the new-look era at Georgia Tech generating enough positivity to land the No. 27 recruiting class in the country in 2020. Included in that group was four-star in-state running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a top-100 player who could be an instant-impact weapon as Georgia Tech continues to lean on the youth movement to build for the future. Georgia Tech might not get the ACC Coastal dark horse label until 2021 or 2022, but keep your eye on what's happening in Atlanta because the talent level is rising.

Collins understands the pressure of taking over a Yellow Jackets' program that hasn't claimed a national championship in three decades. As Patterson states, the transition of Paul Johnson's triple-option to a conventional spread is not an easy feat. From sorting through quarterbacks, to coaching an offensive line new blocking techniques, 2019 came with growing pains.

From his time at Mississippi State and Florida, Collins has a history of producing good defensive units (an upside from Johnson's lesser focus on defense). Tech will have the luxury in the fall season of returning key players from last year. Collins has emphasized each of his players adding significant weight in the offseason. The 2020 recruiting class will also be a boost for the Jackets.

The one major obstacle Georgia Tech will face in the upcoming season is the daunting schedule. The Jackets rank in the top five of toughest 2020 college football schedules.

While 2020 may not be the year Tech rises back into major contention, Collins is on the upward trend.

Other Year Two coaches considered in the spotlight by CBS Sports:

Ohio State | Ryan Day

North Carolina | Mack Brown

Louisville | Scott Satterfield

Miami | Manny Diaz

Houston | Dana Holgorsen

Kansas | Les Miles

