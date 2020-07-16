Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason Named to 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List

Georgia Tech junior Jordan Mason has been named to the Watch List for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Mason has collected 1,558 rushing yards with 14 scores in his first two years at Tech, including a career-high 899 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019. Last season, he ran for 100 yards three times, including 141 yards apiece in wins over Miami (Fla.) and NC State. He also had 99 rushing yards in a victory over South Florida.

As a sophomore, Mason earned Third-Team All-ACC honors.

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.

The complete list of candidates is below:

Drake Anderson (So.), Northwestern

David Bailey (Jr.), Boston College

Max Borghi (Jr.), Washington State

Rakeem Boyd (Sr.), Arkansas

Gary Brightwell (Sr.), Arizona

Kennedy Brooks (Jr.), Oklahoma

Shamari Brooks (Sr.), Tulsa

Christopher Brown, Jr. (Jr.), Cal

Journey Brown (Jr.), Penn State

Spencer Brown (Sr.), UAB

Noah Cain (So.), Penn State

Jamale Carothers (Jr.), Navy

Stephen Carr (Sr.), USC

Michael Carter (Sr.), North Carolina

Andrew Clair (Jr.), Bowling Green

Elijah Collins (So.), Michigan State

James Cook (Jr.), Georgia

Jashaun Corbin (So.), Florida State

ReMahn Davis (So.), Temple

Travis Etienne (Sr.), Clemson

Demetric Felton (Sr.), UCLA

Alex Fontenot (Jr.), Colorado

Kenneth Gainwell (So.), Memphis

Tyler Goodson (So.), Iowa

Eric Gray (So.), Tennessee

Breece Hall (So.), Iowa State

Najee Harris (Sr.), Alabama

Javian Hawkins (So.), Louisville

Justin Henderson (Sr.), Louisiana Tech

Kylin Hill (Sr.), Mississippi State

George Holani (So.), Boise State

Chuba Hubbard (Jr.), Oklahoma State

Caleb Huntley (Sr.), Ball State

Mohamed Ibrahim (Jr.), Minnesota

Keaontay Ingram (Jr.), Texas

Deon Jackson (Sr.), Duke

Jermar Jefferson (Jr.), Oregon State

Josh Johnson (Sr.), ULM

Amare Jones (Jr.), Tulane

Lopini Katoa (Jr.), BYU

Wesley Kennedy III (Sr.), Georgia Southern

JD King (Sr.), Georgia Southern

Brenden Knox (Jr.), Marshall

Bryant Koback (Jr.), Toledo

Kobe Lewis (Jr.), Central Michigan

Vavae Malepeai (Sr.), USC

Kevin Marks (Jr.), Buffalo

Jordan Mason (Jr.), Georgia Tech

Kevin Mensah (Sr.), Connecticut

Dedrick Mills (Sr.), Nebraska

Elijah Mitchell (Sr.), Louisiana-Lafayette

Marcel Murray (Jr.), Arkansas State

Richard Newton (So.), Washington

Jaret Patterson (Jr.), Buffalo

Trey Ragas (Sr.), Louisiana-Lafayette

Miles Reed (Jr.), Hawaii

Ronnie Rivers (Sr.), Fresno State

Larry Rountree III (Sr.), Missouri

Mekhi Sargent (Sr.), Iowa

Stevie Scott III (Jr.), Indiana

B.J. Smith (Sr.), Troy

Isaiah Spiller (So.), Texas A & M

SaRodorick Thompson (So.), Texas Tech

Toa Taua (Jr.), Nevada

Corey Taylor II (Sr.), Tulsa

Xazavian Valladay (Jr.), Wyoming

CJ Verdell (Jr.), Oregon

Quardraiz Wadley (Sr.), UTEP

Gaej Walker (Sr.), Western Kentucky

Kenneth Walker III (So.), Wake Forest

Jaylen Warren (Sr.), Utah State

Nakia Watson (So.), Wisconsin

Zamir White (So.), Georgia

Charles Williams (Sr.), UNLV

Javonte Williams (Jr.), North Carolina

D.J. Williams (So.), Auburn

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Related Links:

Seven Yellow Jackets Named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Team

Four Yellow Jackets Make ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain's Preseason All-ACC Teams

Tre Swilling Named to 2020 Lott Trophy IMPACT Trophy Watch List

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_