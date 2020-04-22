All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Morgan Burnett

Ashley Barnett

Morgan Burnett had deep impact in Georgia Tech's secondary with his playmaking abilities from 2007-09. The hard-hitting safety had an All-American season his sophomore year after intercepting seven passes. Burnett finished his three years at Tech with 14 interceptions and 235 tackles. 

Forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL Draft, NFL Network's Charles Davis stated that Burnett's size (6-1, 210 pounds) and skillset to play corner or safety would create more appeal to NFL teams. Although a hamstring injury would keep Burnett from working out at the NFL Combine, he impressed scouts when he ran the 40 in 4.51 at Tech's pro day.

Burnett would be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 71st overall pick. 

In his first eight NFL seasons with Green Bay, Burnett was versatile in the secondary and a leader in the Packers' locker room - twice voted a playoff captain. He played everywhere from safety to slot cornerback to inside linebacker in the green and gold. 

One of his best seasons came in 2014 when he amassed a career-best 143 tackles, which not only led the Packers but all defensive backs in the league. However, injuries would plague much of his pro career.  

He won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers and started all 113 games he played in Green Bay (including playoffs). He compiled 683 tackles (485 solo), nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 44 passes defended, nine fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles before hitting free agency in 2018. 

Burnett would play for the Pittsburgh Steelers - mostly at dime linebacker - for the 2018 season before requesting his release. The longtime defensive back expressed his desire to play safety again upon the release. He would get picked up by the Cleveland Browns in April 2019. Burnett started eight games for the Browns before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 11. In March 2020, Browns announced the release of the veteran safety. 

Burnett is currently a free agent. 

Related stories:

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Calvin Johnson

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Keith Brooking 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dual-Offer a "Game Changer" For Four-Star Riley Quick

2022 four-star Riley Quick's dual-offer from Georgia Tech is a "game changer"

Ashley Barnett

by

72 and holding

2022 Top-Ranked Safety Wants to Visit Georgia Tech Again

2022 top-ranked safety Kamari Wilson said he wants to visit Georgia Tech again after receiving an offer from the Jackets earlier this month.

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Keith Brooking

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Keith Brooking

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

Ashley Barnett

Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Calvin Johnson

A profile of one of the greatest Yellow Jackets to play in the NFL: Calvin Johnson

Ashley Barnett

DI Sports Allowed to Hold Virtual Nonphysical Activities

The NCAA will allow Division I sports coaches to hold virtual nonphysical activities

Ashley Barnett

Different Options Weighed on the Start of College Football

As the debate continues for when college football should be played, many options are weighed on a potential start date for the 2020-21 season.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech: Recruiting Gwinnett County

For the Yellow Jackets to begin to ascend towards the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference, they must recruit better. Recruiting success begins in Gwinnett County.

Brian Smith

Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Special Teams

Who are some of the best players to play football at Georgia Tech in the past 25 years? Here's a look at who would be the starters on special teams for the Yellow Jackets' Quarter-Century Team.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech SS Luke Waddell Recalls "Heartbreaking" Moment When Baseball Was Cancelled

Georgia Tech shortstop and team captain Luke Waddell recalls the "heartbreaking" moment he knew the 2020 baseball season was over and how he's preparing for the future.

Ashley Barnett