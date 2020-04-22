Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Morgan Burnett

Morgan Burnett had deep impact in Georgia Tech's secondary with his playmaking abilities from 2007-09. The hard-hitting safety had an All-American season his sophomore year after intercepting seven passes. Burnett finished his three years at Tech with 14 interceptions and 235 tackles.

Forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL Draft, NFL Network's Charles Davis stated that Burnett's size (6-1, 210 pounds) and skillset to play corner or safety would create more appeal to NFL teams. Although a hamstring injury would keep Burnett from working out at the NFL Combine, he impressed scouts when he ran the 40 in 4.51 at Tech's pro day.

Burnett would be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 71st overall pick.

In his first eight NFL seasons with Green Bay, Burnett was versatile in the secondary and a leader in the Packers' locker room - twice voted a playoff captain. He played everywhere from safety to slot cornerback to inside linebacker in the green and gold.

One of his best seasons came in 2014 when he amassed a career-best 143 tackles, which not only led the Packers but all defensive backs in the league. However, injuries would plague much of his pro career.

He won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers and started all 113 games he played in Green Bay (including playoffs). He compiled 683 tackles (485 solo), nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 44 passes defended, nine fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles before hitting free agency in 2018.

Burnett would play for the Pittsburgh Steelers - mostly at dime linebacker - for the 2018 season before requesting his release. The longtime defensive back expressed his desire to play safety again upon the release. He would get picked up by the Cleveland Browns in April 2019. Burnett started eight games for the Browns before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 11. In March 2020, Browns announced the release of the veteran safety.

Burnett is currently a free agent.

