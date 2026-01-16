Has Georgia Tech Done Enough In The Transfer Portal To Be ACC Contenders?

This is a very complicated question for the Yellow Jackets, who have done some nice things in the portal up until this point. There is an answer in favor of yes and no.



Why Yes

Georgia Tech didn’t just shop in the transfer portal, but it rebuilt its roster with the intent of being a high-caliber football team and one that could take the next step. The Yellow Jackets lost a number of key players like Harrison Moore, Tana Alo-Tupuola, Aaron Philo, Bailey Stockton, Isiah Canion, Luke Harpring, Peyton Joseph, and others. It was major question marks about who they would add to help the roster. The Yellow Jackets were busy and have 16 transfers from the portal. A main focus has been the line of scrimmage, with five defensive line acquisitions and three offensive line acquisitions from the portal. That is half of the transfers coming from the trenches. Again, Georgia Tech is a team that wants to outphysical and dominante you for four quarters on the line of scrimmage. In my opinion, that is a win there.

They also had a number of splash signings in Jaylen Mbakwe, Noah Carter, Justice Haynes, and Jonas Duclona. All should be instant impact players for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 and major factors. It feels positions of needs to for Georgia Tech with more explosiveness offensively and a player who can be an elite pass rusher that can impact games. Duclona also adds much needed depth to the corner back room. They will help the Yellow Jackets tremndeously.

Why No

The biggest question that remains and if they have done enough is the quarterback position in the portal. They have had guys for visits like a Beau Pribula and Anthony Colandrea. Pribula visited the Flats twice, but ultimately decided on the Virginia Cavaliers. Colandrea signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Yellow Jackets have three quarterbacks that are rostered on the team for 2026, but none have real college experience. The only one who has a throw in the game is Graham Knowles, who went 1/1 for 84 yards and a touchdown. With options being limited in the portal and today being the last day athletes can enter, will they pursue a quarterback to help the team.

Georgia Tech also hasn’t gotten enough wide receivers to help the team out in 2026 with the only acquisition being Mbakwe. To put it frankly, the Yellow Jackets don’t have enough depth. The only other receiver with experience is true freshman Jordan Allen. That is not enough to fill out the room and be competitive with a bevy of freshman coming in.

Overall Thoughts

So yes they have gotten the elite pickups, but they also have needs at key positions to make them a complete team next fall. For the moment, I will say they haven’t done enough to be an ACC contender and still need about four or five acquisitions to round out the team. If Georgia Tech can add a quarterback, a couple of wide receivers, and a linebacker or two out of the portal, then this will be a win for the Yellow Jackets, and they will be able to contend in 2026.

