Haynes King Places 2nd In Preseason ACC Player of the Year Voting Behind Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
The Preseason All-ACC Teams were released this afternoon, as well as the preseason ACC Player Of The Year voting. While he was not named to the preseason first-team All-ACC team, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King did finish second in ACC Player of the Year Award, behind Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, who got 146 first place votes. King received nine and running back Jamal Haynes received one.
King enters the 2025 season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In just two years as a Yellow Jacket, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956 – sixth), total offense (6,280 yards – fifth), touchdown passes (41 – t-fourth) and touchdowns responsible for (62 – t-fourth).
Last season, he became the first NCAA Division I FBS player in at least 69 years (dating back to 1956) with no less than 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season school records, while the 72.9% completion percentage in ’24 also set a new Atlantic Coast Conference record.
Jamal Haynes and Keylan Rutledge were voted to the All-ACC preseason team.
Rutledge earned first-team all-America honors from Sports Info Solutions in 2024, his first season at Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee. He started all 13 games at right guard in ’24, despite being unable to participate in football activities for the entire preseason after sustaining a serious foot injury in a car accident in December 2023.
Rutledge earned the all-America recognition on the strength of ranking in the top 10 offensive linemen nationally in SIS’s Total Points metric, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking Total Points. In pass protection, he had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS. He also helped anchor a Georgia Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the ACC in rushing offense (187.0 ypg).
Earlier this summer, he was named second-team preseason all-America by Phil Steele College Football Preview. Rutledge is one of only 15 guards on the Outland Trophy watch list, which was released on Tuesday. Sixteen offensive tackles, 10 defensive tackles, and nine centers make up the rest of the list.
Haynes enters the ’25 campaign as the first Georgia Tech running back to rush for at least 900 yards in back-to-back seasons since Jonathan Dwyer in 2008 and 2009. As a junior in 2024, he amassed 1,110 total yards from scrimmage (944 rushing, 166 receiving) and 12 touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving), en route to earning all-ACC recognition for the second-straight year.
As a sophomore in 2023, Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and went on to become Georgia Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. His 1,257 all-purpose yards in ’23 (1,053 rushing, 151 receiving and 47 on kickoff returns) included 128 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl versus UCF. He was named MVP of the Yellow Jackets’ 30-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory.