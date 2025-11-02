Haynes King's Heisman Odds Plummet After Georgia Tech's Loss to NC State
Though it is not fault of his own, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has took a tumble in the Heisman odds.
Georgia Tech suffered their first loss of the season, losing 48-36 to NC State on the road, but King was fantastic. He threw for over 400 yards and rushed for over 100, accounting for four touchdowns against the Wolfpack. Why the drop in the odds? The Yellow Jackets losing a game had a lot to do with that.
Here is how the current Heisman odds look on Fanduel Sportsbook:
1. Ohio State QB Julian Sayin- +200
2. Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza- +230
3. Alabama QB Ty Simpson- +340
4. Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed- +650
5. Georgia QB Gunner Stockton- +1800
6. Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia- +3000
7. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith- +4000
8. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love- +4000
9. Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss- +4000
10. Oregon QB Dante Moore- +5500
11. Notre Dame QB CJ Carr- +6000
12. Haynes King- +8000
King was in the top six heading into the weekend, but the loss has knocked him outside of the top ten.
He can still be a player in this race, but the Yellow Jackets are likely going to need to win out and then win the ACC if they hope to have any shot at getting King to New York for the ceremony.
It was an incredible night for the Yellow Jackets quarterback, despite the loss.
- King accounted for a school-record 511 yards of total offense (408 passing, 103 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).
- King’s 511 yards of total offense shattered Georgia Tech’s previous single-game record of 477, set by George Godsey vs. Virginia on Nov. 10, 2001.
- King’s 408 passing yards are the fourth-most in Georgia Tech history and the most by a Yellow Jacket since Godsey’s 486 vs. Virginia in 2001.
- King’s four touchdowns were responsible for giving him a school-record 85 at Georgia Tech. His 85 touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket broke the previous Georgia Tech career record of 83, set by Joe Hamilton from 1996-99. King set the school record in just 32 games at Georgia Tech – Hamilton played 43 games at Tech.
- King extended his own Georgia Tech career record with his 16th game with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown (second-most: 12 – Joe Hamilton, 1996-99).
- King extended his own Georgia Tech career record with his eighth game as a Yellow Jacket with 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards (second-most: 5 – Justin Thomas, 2013-16).
- King set a new Georgia Tech single-season record with his fifth game of the season with 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards (prev.: Justin Thomas – 4, 2014).
- King’s eight 100-yard rushing games as a quarterback are tied for the second-most in Georgia Tech history (tied with Josh Nesbitt – 2008-10 and two behind TaQuon Marshall’s 10 – 2015-18).
Georgia Tech will have a bye week to make the corrections they need before they hit the road to face Boston College on Nov.15th.