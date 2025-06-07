Here is How You Can Help Georgia Tech Get Paid By Playing As Them in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is slated to release next month and the anticipation is through the roof once again for the beloved video game series. There is going to be an interesting wrinkle to things this season.
Matt Liberman of cllctmedia obtained documents through a FOIA request to reveal EA Sports's new payment plan for universities. All 136 FBS schools featured in this year's edition of the game will be compensated based on their popularity and usage in the game.
“For each CFB product released by EA SPORTS, we (CLC Learfield) will provide a percentage for each institution based on the games played for that institution as a percentage of the total games played across all institutions," a document obtained by Liberman stated. "This percentage of games played will become the final allocation percentage for each school that will be applied to the total gross royalties for all institutions received.”
If you want to get Georgia Tech some money, you can do just that by playing as them in the video game next month.
Even for fans who don't necessarily pull for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets could be one of the funnest teams to play with. Having a dual-threat quarterback like Haynes King is a huge play, Jamal Haynes brings plenty of speed to the running back room, and the receiving corps still has plenty of speed with guys like Malik Rutherford and Eric Rivers on the outside.
This is a pretty addition to the college football series and gives fans plenty of excuses (if you did not have enough already) to log plenty of hours into the game this summer and even into the season.