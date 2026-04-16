Underrated Georgia Tech Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is one week away and there are multiple prospects from Georgia Tech who have a shot to get drafted.

Georgia Tech has not had a player picked in the first round of the draft since Demaryius Thomas and Derrick Morgan were selected back in 2010, but that streak could be coming to an end this year. Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge is picking up steam to be a first or second round pick next week and is looked at as one of the best offensive lineman in the draft.

While Rutledge is looked at as a high draft pick, who are some underrated players who could find their way into the draft?

1. QB Haynes King

Haynes King is a well known name from his time at Georgia Tech, but has never been looked at as an NFL prospect. With his performances at the NFL Combine and all-star games this offseason, that tune might be changing.

This has been viewed as a weak quarterback class and someone with King's athleticism and intangibles has a chance to make it in the league. While he might not be an early round pick, King very well might be drafted and surprise football fans everywhere by how effective he can be at the next level.

2. DT Jordan van den Berg

The Yellow Jackets defensive lineman was one of the biggest NFL combine snubs this year and he showed why at Georgia Tech's pro day. He has loads of athleticism and was the best player on the Yellow Jackets defense for two straight seasons.

Jordan van den Berg with one of the greatest athletic profiles we’ve ever seen for a DT 👀 pic.twitter.com/V2UP2JDiZx — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 19, 2026

While he did not get a combine invite, it is tough for me to see someone with his athletic profile at a premium position not getting a flier taken on him in the later rounds. If developed properly, he could be the steal of the draft.

At Georgia Tech's pro day, van den Berg bench-pressied225 pounds a whopping 35 times (for comparison, only one player at the 2026 NFL Combine had more than bench press reps (37) and just six Combine participants even had 30 reps on the bench press); at 310 pounds, van den Berg also clocked an impressive 4.9-second 40-yard dash (only seven defensive tackles at the 2026 Combine had a sub-5.0 40 time), had a 9-foot-11 broad jump and 36-inch vertical jump (which would have ranked first and second among DTs at the ’26 Combine, respectively), and posted an other-worldly 4.19-second 20-yard shuttle run, which was nearly half-a-second faster than the best time by a DT at this year’s Combine (4.68), would have been tied for sixth among all of this year’s Combine participants, regardless of position, and is faster than any 20-yard shuttle time by a DT at the Combine since at least 2013.

3. CB Ahmari Harvey

Harvey has been one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the ACC since he became a starter for Georgia Tech, improving with each season and flashing his versatility.

He finished the season with 26 tackles (21 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack and a team-best seven pass breakups and ranked 11th in the ACC with in passes defended per game (.70)

Harvey has what it takes to succeed at the NFL level and I think he will sneak into the draft.