Keylan Rutledge Has A Chance To End Georgia Tech's first-round pick drought tonight

It has been a little bit since Georgia Tech had a first round pick in the NFL Draft.

You have to go all the way back to 2010, when Demaryius Thomas and Derrick Morgan were drafted by the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans respectively. The Yellow Jackets have seen Stephen Hill, Adam Gotsis, Jeremiah Attaochu, and most recently, Keon Whie go in the second round of the draft, but it has been 16 years since Georgia Tech had a first round pick.

That could change tonight.

There have not been many hotter names shooting up the draft boards and expert mock drafts than Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge. Rutledge has had an outstanding pre-draft process, shining at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine ahead of tonight's first round. Rutledge is looked at as one of the best offensive linemen in this draft and there is a perceived dropoff between the top offensive line talent in this draft and the rest.

This is also regarded as one of the most difficult drafts to predict in recent memory. There could be lots of surprises tonight and in the back half of round one, there could be a run on offensive linemen from teams that are afraid of the talent dropoff.

Where could he land?

The team I would watch is the New England Patriots. The Patriots offensive line was arguably the biggest reason that they did not win the Super Bowl against the Seahawks and they need upgrades up front.

The other obvious team at the bottom of round one would be the Houston Texans. Houston has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but their offenisve line is a big question mark. Keep at eye at pick No. 28.

The Philadelphia Eagles at No. 23, the Los Angeles Charges at No. 22, and the Detroit Lions at No. 17 present other options for Rutledge in the first round, but with a draft that is going to be full of suprises according to those that cover it, you could see a team you are not expecting take Rutledge due to the perceived dropoff in talent.

Rutledge anchored a Georgia Tech offensive line that paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank among the top 25 nationally in rushing offense (21st – 197.5 ypg) and top five in fewest sacks allowed (third – 0.69 pg).

Individually, he did not allow a sack and surrendered just six quarterback hurries in 872 snaps in 2025, according to PFF, which ranked him as the nation’s No. 6 guard both overall and as a run-blocker. Rutledge was named all-America by multiple organizations that hand out the honor, including as a first-team selection by Sporting News and Sports Info Solutions.

It has been far too long since Georgia Tech had a first round selection in the NFL Draft and if Rutledge is selected it would show how far the program has come under Brent Key and the talent that is being developed on the offensive line.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.