How can Georgia Tech Replace Keylan Rutledge This Season?

For the first time since 2010, Georgia Tech has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge was selected by the Houston Texans last night, in a trade up towards the end of the round.

Known as “Big Red” in the Georgia Tech locker room, the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder is Georgia Tech’s highest-drafted offensive lineman since tackle Kent Hill was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 26th overall pick in 1979 and the Yellow Jackets’ highest-drafted guard since the Rams made Rufus Guthrie the 10th overall pick in 1963.

As a senior in 2025, he anchored a Georgia Tech offensive line that paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank among the top 25 nationally in rushing offense (21st – 197.5 ypg) and top five in fewest sacks allowed (third – 0.69 pg). Individually, he did not allow a sack and surrendered just six quarterback hurries in 872 snaps in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked him as the nation’s No. 6 guard both overall and as a run-blocker.

Rutledge was quite a player and Georgia Tech is going to have a hard time replacing him. How are they going to go about it?

Georgia Tech's 2026 OL

Rutledge is not the only player that Georgia Tech is going to have to try and replace up front. The Yellow Jackets are losing their entire interior offensive line from a season ago and one of the big objectives this spring has been to find out who is going to replace who.

One thing that Georgia Tech did was move right tackle Malachi Carney inside to right guard and he is going to be the favorite to take Rutledge's place.

Carney and tackle Ethan Mackenny were the bookends to a Georgia Tech offensive line that was one of 10 semifinalists for the 2025 Joe Moore Award (college football’s offensive line of the year).

According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Carney played 768 snaps last season and earned a 72.7 pass blocking grade as well as a 68.2 run blocking grade. As one of the leaders up front for the 2026 season, Carney brings experience and Georgia Tech can only hope that he progresses in the same way that Rutledge did when he had multiple years of starting experience under his belt.

It is always hard to replace a talent like Rutledge, from both a leadership stanpoint and an on the field standpoint Carney brings plenty of experience however and I trust that this offensive line is still going to be a strength. Rutledge's development is a testament to that and I think while Georgia Tech will miss him, the offensive line is not going to be a concern as long as Brent Key is the head coach.