Who Could Be The Next First Round Pick For Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech just saw its first round pick since 2010 when Keylan Rutledge was traded for in the first round and selected No.26 by the Houston Texans. Rutledge going first round is huge for the Yellow Jackets and their program moving forward. Let’s now take a look at who could be next in line to be a first round pick for the Yellow Jackets.

1. RB Justice Haynes

This is a pretty easy selection for the next player for the Yellow Jackets who could go first round. Haynes was one of the top running backs coming out of the portal, and even this past spring, he showed he can be dynamic. We saw in the first round last night that, despite the running back position being devalued, they can go top three in the draft. Jeremiah Love (Notre Dame) went No.3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Haynes has the same dynamic ability that Love possesses and could be even better in the Georgia Tech offense. The Yellow Jackets have a run-oriented offense that is centered around its playmakers in the backfield, which could allow for Haynes to thrive. He certainly should cross 1,000 yards next season and have at least 10 touchdowns.

2. CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe will be a name to watch after spending two seasons at Alabama. He has impressed the coaching staff throughout the spring, and his ball skills are top-notch. He made a number of plays in scrimmages and the spring game to give you confidence that he can emerge as an All-ACC caliber player, especially at cornerback. You can take a great example from last night in Mansoor Delane, who transferred from Virginia Tech to LSU, and had an elite season for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball, being named a unanimous All-American and Jim Thorpe Award finalist. Delane was selected No.6 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Why that matters is the same could be true for Mbakwe, who transferred from Alabama to Georgia Tech. He has the same characteristics and qualities and could easily have the caliber of season that Delane did to be the first-round pick.

3. Tawfiq Thomas

This is a bit of a wildcard throwing out Thomas, but we have seen players completely being off draft boards to a top pick. Fernando Mendez, who went No.1 overall to the Raiders, is a prime example. He wasn’t on major NFL scout radars at California, but became the top pick after a history-setting season at Indiana. In the interior, Thomas is extremely dominant and could be a guy who dominates the ACC next season. He already has put together a strong spring and proved he can be a player who can give opposing offenses fits. We saw in this past draft two defensive tackles were taken in Caleb Banks (Florida) and Peter Woods (Clemson). Thomas can find himself in that same conversation with a strong season and has the same type of potential. Time will tell, but don’t be surprised if you see him skyrocket up boards.