How Did Week Six Upsets Affect Georgia Tech's College Football Playoff Hopes?
Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, which is 2-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
Playoff Hopes
Week Six saw a lot of teams get upset across the country, namely Penn State losing to UCLA and Texas losing to Florida. With those losses, both programs have now got two losses on their resumes and their playoff hopes are on life support. They both fell out of the AP Top 25 and while that won't matter once playoff rankings begin to come out, having the two teams that were the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 in this position, it could help Georgia Tech when it comes to making the College Football Playoff.
The most interesting scenario would be if Georgia Tech reached 11-0, made the ACC Championship, and then lost to Georgia and Miami in a pair of close games. Would they still get in as an 11-2 ACC runner-up? They need to be more impressive than they were against Wake Forest to ensure that.
The good news is that with both upsets against Penn State and Texas, the Yellow Jackets could have two fewer teams to compete against in a scenario like that. I want to stress that there is a long way to go, but the playoff picture is taking shape and Georgia Tech is squarely in it.
Again, going 13-0 or 12-1 is the best way to ensure the Yellow Jackets make the playoff for the first time in school history, while 11-2 leaves it in the hands of the committee, which is not a spot you want to be in. Georgia Tech is capable of getting there, but they need to start playing their best football after the bye week.
First things first, Georgia Tech has to take care of business and defeat Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Big Favorites
To no surprise, Georgia Tech is going to be a big favorites when they face the Hokies next weekend. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets have opened as 14.5 point favorites over Virginia Tech and the over/under is 53.5.
The Yellow Jackets and Hokies were perennial ACC Coastal Division powers, with the two teams combining to finish atop the Coastal standings 11 times (six for VT, five for GT) in the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22).
Georgia Tech is hoping to reach 6-0 and get to bowl eligibility while also keeping their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive.
