How Does Alberto Mendoza Fit Into The Georgia Tech QB Room?



Alberto Mendoza was productive and really good with his opportunities with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025. He backed up his brother and Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Alberto finished with 286 passing yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. He finished with a 99.8 QBR (quarterback rating).

For one, he is extremely accurate, especially with throws behind the line of scrimmage and within the nine-yard range, completing 7-8 passes and two touchdowns from the depth of the field. He is very efficient and can put the ball just about anywhere he needs to for the Yellow Jackets.

How does he fit in the quarterback room?

Nov 15, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

He fits in well with the quarterback room. A guy with confidence that will exude through his teammates, who doesn’t make it about himself. He learned from one of the best quarterbacks in the country in 2025, studying and learning from his brother, Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza will also be hungry to prove himself and that he can be a viable starting quarterback. It is a clear opportunity for Mendoza and a place where he can thrive. The Yellow Jackets are set up similarly to how the Hoosiers were in 2025, with elite running backs in the backfield and a number of weapons they can get the ball to in 2026. For Mendoza, it makes a lot of sense why he would choose the Ramblin Wreck.

Mendoza is a dual-threat quarterback and likes to use his legs to make plays with his arm or scramble and make plays with his legs. He follows the same style of play as former Georgia Tech great Haynes King. Mendoza rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. He had a 53-yard scamper against Maryland and a 58-yard run against Purdue. He certainly has wheels and can make the defense play with his underrated athleticism. This is an area where he will help the Yellow Jackets because the defense is going to gear up to stop Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley with eight to nine-man defensive fronts, which will allow him to exploit the overpursuit and potentially have big-time plays down the field with his legs.

Overall, Mendoza is still a developmental quarterback with a lot of potential and will get a new chance of scenery, where he should flourish. He fits a major need for the Yellow Jackets and now has a championship to his credit, which should help him in the room. No, he wasn’t the mainstay at the quarterback position, but he was pivotal in helping the Hoosiers in their QB room. Now, Georgia Tech has someone they can lead on to bring along the younger guys and be a key player in the room and also help in their development. He won’t have a rocket arm like Graham Knowles, or the playmaking ability of Cole Bergeron, or the improvisation of Grady Adamson, but he will have the accuracy, efficiency, experience, and leadership that Georgia Tech desperately needed.



More Georgia Tech Football News:

•Report: Georgia Tech Is Bringing A Familiar Name Back to Be The Next Defensive Coordinator

•Former Auburn Offensive Lineman Favour Edwin Commits to Georgia Tech

•Georgia Tech LB Tah'j Butler Will Enter The Transfer Portal

•Which Georgia Tech Players Are Playing In The NFL Playoffs This Weekend