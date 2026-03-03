A new offense is on the horizon for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2026. Expect a different-looking system and scheme with former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner gone to Florida, Haynes King gone to the NFL, Jamal Haynes also in pursuit of his NFL dream, and the losses of Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Deon Patterson, Bailey Stockton, Luke Harpring, and more. There are several tests new offensive coordinator George Godsey will have to endure to help propel this team offensively to the level they want to play at. Let’s take a closer look at some of those tests.

Will The Starting QB Be Good Enough?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It feels like Alberto Mendoza is the favorite to win the starting position, but the coaching staff has talked highly about all of the quarterbacks, including Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, Cole Bergeron, and Mendoza. Here is more on what head coach Brent Key said on Inside the Access, an ACC show about the room.

“So yesterday was the first time I got the chance to sit down, hang out, and really spend time together with him. He came up here in the office, and we spent two hours together just talking and chopping it up, talking about life and talking about the team. Talking about him inserting himself in a leadership role. I went back three years to how Haynes King inserted himself and what he did. We have Alberto, and we also have some other guys in the quarterback room that we are really high on,” said Key.

“We brought Cole Bergeron in. This year with Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles has been here now for two years. Grady has taken that step this offseason as well. A guy we are really high on, so excited about that room.”

This will be perhaps the biggest test of them all because you can have a good running game and defense but if the quarterback can’t get it done, it can make for a long season and could prove problematic. The starting quarterback will be a true testament to the success of the Yellow Jackets.

Can Georgia Tech Hit On More Explosive Plays

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One thing we need to see more of is explosive plays for the Yellow Jackets. In 2025, Georgia Tech showed it in certain games, and then there were games where they wouldn’t have as many. Georgia is a strong example of a game where they struggled to move the ball and have explosive plays. Despite the defense playing its best game of the season, the Yellow Jackets were limited for a lot of the game and couldn’t muster up enough offensively with explosive plays. The running game struggled, and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t make enough plays in the passing game. With a new bevvy of weapons and a new quarterback, one of the primary focuses and tests will be to see if they can hit on those explosive plays down the field. Guys like Jordan Allen, Jaiven Plummer, Isaiah Fuhrmann, Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and others will play a key part in helping with explosive plays down the field. One of the players can help a lot in Allen, who has shown he doesn’t need much space to take it the distance.

Consistency

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be a vital part of the offense in 2026. Sometimes drives would sputter out for the Yellow Jackets, which would keep teams in the game and within striking distance. A prime example would be in the Pop-Tarts Bowl when the Yellow Jackets scored 14 unanswered points but couldn’t score the final touchdown or score to fully knock BYU out of the game after having a 21-10 lead at the break. The Ramblin Wreck would ultimately fall 25-21. They will need more of that consistency on drives to sustain them and put teams away when they are ahead to be the team they want to be in 2026. Coach Godsey will face a tough test here not to let three-and-outs and stalled drives become a prevalent thing for the Yellow Jackets. If they can have more consistency on drives.

If the Yellow Jackets can pass these three tests, they should have a successful season on offense.