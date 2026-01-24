How Does Georgia Tech 2026 Portal Class Compare To 2025 Cycle

Georgia Tech has continued to use the portal as a strength to help retool and reshape its roster for the fall. The Yellow Jackets did it once again for the season coming up, and used it as a way to make the team better. When you look at 2025, the Yellow Jackets were also very active in the portal and brought in a number of players to contribute to the team. It certainly paid dividends as the Yellow Jackets won their most games in nearly a decade. Let’s take a look and compare both closely.

2025 vs 2026

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Tech lost fewer players in the 2026 cycle compared to the 2025 cycle. In 2025, the Yellow Jackets lost 33 players to the portal. In 2025, the Yellow Jackets brought in 24 transfers to offset the 33 they lost. In 2026, they only lost 17 players to the portal despite all of the coaching changes and assistant coaches leaving, and both the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator coaching elsewhere. The Yellow Jackets brought in 19 players to fill the void. When you compare both, the Yellow Jackets went -9 in 2025 portal, but +2 in 2026.

A thing of note is that, besides eligibility, the Yellow Jackets didn’t have any of the portal players it got a season ago decide to enter their name into the portal and look to play elsewhere. Yes, they lost some players to graduation or playing their final seasons, but the fact that the vast majority of the class decided to run it back says a lot of the Georgia Tech program. They believe in head coach Brent Key and the direction the program is going, despite some having limited playing time. This is not a common thing, especially in the era we are in when it comes to college football.

Common Themes

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9) and defensive back Daiquan White (4) celebrate during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One of the common themes in that portal cycle was that Georgia Tech brought a lot of former high school stars in Georgia back home to play on the Flats. Of the 24 players, nine played high school ball in the peach state. Those names include Evan Haynes, A.J. Hoffler, Marshall Nichols, Cayman Spaulding, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, Andrew Rosinski, Debron Gatling, and Malachi Hosley.

When you look at the 2026 cycle, a common theme was the Yellow Jackets getting Alabama players from the portal. Head coach Brent Key coached under legendary head coach Nick Saban and was the offensive line coach when he was under him. Some of the players the Yellow Jackets got from Alabama include Jaylen Mbakwe, Noah Carter, and Joseph Ionata. Running back Justice Haynes began his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide before he transferred to Michigan. He is another one you could consider an Alabama player.

The Best Acquisition?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In 2025, the best acquisition for the Yellow Jackets was Malachi Hosley. Hosley eventually became RB1 for Georgia Tech and was a major player for them last season. He finished with 697 yards and seven touchdowns. Hosley averaged seven yards per carry and had his best game against Gardner-Webb, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Hosley was durable and dependable for the Yellow Jackets all season long. It is ironic because for Georgia Tech, it may be the same thing in 2026. The Yellow Jackets acquired Justice Haynes from Michigan, and he is one of the best running backs in the country. Haynes has home run ability and is dangerous whenever he gets into the open field. He rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. With Haynes and Hosley, the Yellow Jackets have one of the best running back rooms in the country. Haynes could easily be the best acquisition for Georgia Tech out of the portal, which would be the second consecutive season it has been a running back.

Overall, Georgia Tech has done a great job using the portal to its advantage to make the team better. If the 2026 portal is anything like the 2025 one, the Yellow Jackets should be able to build on their success and take a major step forward.

