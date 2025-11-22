How To Watch and Listen To Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
It’s game day on the Flats, and an ACC title berth is on the line for the biggest game in the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech. This is what he envisioned years ago when he took over as the interim and was eventually named the head coach in 2023. Georgia Tech comes into the game against Pittsburgh very healthy, with only one player out and two questionable in Andre Fuller Jr and Dean Patterson. The Yellow Jackets will look to shore up their defense in this matchup against Pittsburgh and play at a high level to get to their ultimate destination in Charlotte.
This is the first matchup between Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech since 2022. Pittsburgh will look to play spoiler and derail the Yellow Jackets chances on Saturday.
Let’s take a look at how to watch and listen to the game on Saturday.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
• Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
• Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 161 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Attacking Pittsburgh Rush Defense
It is a big storyline of this game of how Georgia Tech will attack a really stout defensive front. Pittsburgh is led by Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles on the defensive side of the ball, who are outstanding linebackers. Both play with athleticism and physicality. Georgia Tech has the No. 10 rush offense in the nation, led by Haynes King, Malachi Hosley, and Jamal Haynes. However, this will be the best defensive front and team they have faced all year. It will be important that Georgia Tech throws different looks to not let the Panthers get a beat on what they are doing. If they don’t, it could become a long night.
“They've got good players. They run the same scheme forever. There's little tweaks in it that Pat has put in there each year. Every year they're going to have guys, I mean, this is obviously not Aaron Donald, but when you look at that type of player, there's a 6'1", 6'2", extremely twitchy, extremely fast, explosive. They have long arms. They can get off blocks. They run to the football. They run to the football, all eyes, 11 eyes on the ball, nine eyes on the ball, minus two corners. They're going to put themselves in position, and they're going to load up to stop the run, and they're playing short to deep. They're playing to stop the run and then react to the pass. So at the end of the day, you get in championship football, and this time of year, you've got to be able to establish a line of scrimmage. You know, you get in championship football at this time of year, you've got to be able to establish a line of scrimmage,” said Key.
If Georgia Tech can get it going on offense, it will be a great determinant if they are able to come out with a win.
