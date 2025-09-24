How To Watch And Listen To Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest
The season is past the quarter mark for the Yellow Jackets, with eight more games to go for the program as they look to continue their strong start to the season. Georgia Tech is taking the matchup very seriously against Wake Forest on Saturday and knows they will have to be good in all three phases of the game to come out with a road victory.
Can the Yellow Jackets avoid a letdown game on the road against Wake Forest before a bye week?
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
• Analyst: Kirk Morrison
• Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 81
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com,
Taking Wake Forest Seriously And Having Respect For Their Opponent
Coach Key is not taking the Wake Forest program lightly and raved about the team ahead of their matchup
“Just those things that really show the toughness of a football team. Offensively, I've got some familiarity with some of the guys on the staff. The offense coordinator was an analyst for us in Tuscaloosa for those years. The quarterback coach, Dan Enos, is a longtime coordinator and head coach in college football,” said Key. “Robbie Ezell, who's the coordinator, who's the coordinator of South Alabama, had a lot of success. You can see the influence on what they're doing. You can see Rob's influence. You can see some of Dan's influence on the offense. All right, they're driven through the quarterback. They have good skill players. Their running back is a very, very good running back.”
“I think it's gonna be a very even matchup, and that's gonna help determine the football game, and the special teams. That is something we’ve taken a lot of pride in, and we’ve done well this year, but we've got to be even better this Saturday.”
Another test awaits the Yellow Jackets, but they look like they will be ready to go come Saturday and prepared to win the game. Coach Key was impressed with the team’s approach and how they came in on Sunday to correct some of their mistakes. They look to play even better on Saturday
“So, uh, we got back in on Sunday, like we said after the game, you know, we were no different than every Sunday. Guys, we were very objective, very detailed in what we went about. We correct. We talk about we did well, what we didn't do well, and clean up. It's never as good, never as bad as you think when you watch the film, but there are things we gotta clean up,” said Key. “Now, there are a lot of things we did really well in the game. trying to hit it off, cuz I know there's gonna be questions you guys are gonna ask. So that's the same with every game, doesn't matter what the score is. We don't look at it in terms of scores or stats. We look at it as production. Do we produce, and do we keep the chains moving, or do we stop them on the other side of the ball? So it's all things we have to continue to work on and clean up. I think the big thing is when things are going well, you can't look at each other and expect them to continue going because someone else is doing it.