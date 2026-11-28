Game day is here, and the Yellow Jackets are in Athens, looking to finish the season strong against the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech has dealt with a lot of injuries all year and will be facing them again vs Georgia.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets fell to Wake Forest and were dominated at home. They are looking to turn the tide against the No.1 team in the country, who just rolled the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. They held South Carolina to 87 net passing yards. With a rivalry, anything can happen, and the Yellow Jackets have the right mentality going in, but will it be enough?

“This game means a lot to me. My dad went to Georgia Tech, so I grew up a Tech fan. I hated these guys for a while. We actually had a split house growing up. My mom went to UGA, so house divided, but we got her over. She’s on the good guys’ side now. It mean a lot to win this one, for sure,” said Riggs.



Let’s take a look at how you can view and watch the game.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs Georgia

TV: ABC

• Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

• Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek

• Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

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RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 173 or 236

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Can the Yellow Jackets get the running game going?

Probably one of the only ways the Yellow Jackets will be able to pull off any type of upset will be the ground game on Saturday. Over the last few weeks, it has been effective. Georgia Tech ran for 250 yards in a win over Clemson and dictated the line of scrimmage. Against Wake Forest, even in a losing effort, the Yellow Jackets rushed for 289 yards. Usually, when the Yellow Jackets are able to run the ball at a high level, they emerge victorious. Justice Haynes, Trelain Maddox, and Grady Adamson have all played a part in that. With Adamson out, now it turns to Maddox and Haynes to see if they can carry the day. It won’t be easy going against the Bulldogs' top-ranked rush defense, but if they can execute, they could have some success.

“I think execution. We just trust in the coach’s game plan. Whatever the coaches put on our plate, we go and we hone in on that and we just go execute. I think that’s a testament to the offensive line. Anytime you can run the ball, it starts with them up front. It starts with, you know, the receivers, the tight ends, all the, uh, them blocking down the field, which is allows us to create explosives. Um, and then, you know, us just trusting our reads and and trusting the gaps,” said Haynes.