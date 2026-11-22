Wake Forest stormed into Atlanta today and showed why they are a real contender for the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

Part of that was because Georgia Tech did not look like a team that was ready to go toe to toe with the Demon Deacons. Any good feeling that the win against Clemson brought quickly vanished once Wake Forest began dominating the Yellow Jackets, which was from the opening kick. Only one more game remains for Brent Key's team before a huge offseason will commence.

Let's breakdown who or what stood out in today's 50-29 loss to No. 11 Wake Forest.

Winner

Georgia Tech's run game

I might be reaching a little bit here declaring them a winner, but the running game for Georgia Tech was the only thing that was working at all for the Yellow Jackets.

Led by quarterback Grady Adamson, Georgia Tech was able to pile up 289 yards on the ground, though it should be said that a lot of the yardage came in garbage time after the game was well in hand.

Adamson finished the day with 143 yards on 16 carries, Trelain Maddox had 79 yards on 12 carries, and Justice Haynes finished with 55 yards on 11 carries. Adamson, Maddox, Haynes, and even Graham Knowles rushed for a touchdown.

There has not been a lot of good to say about Georgia Tech's performance this season, but they have been able to run the ball better over the last couple of weeks.

Losers

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vinnie Sunseri

Perhaps Sunseri never really had a shot to keep the defensive coordinator title, but he at least made a good first impression last week against Clemson. Today was the exact opposite of that.

Wake Forest finished with over 600 yards of offense, averaging 8.7 yards per play. They ran for 258 and 5.5 yards per carry and Wake quarterback Gio Lopez was 17-for-22 and 324 yards, with star wideout Carlos Hernandez catching eight passes for 145 yards.

It was another dismal performance by the Georgia Tech defense in a year full of them.

Georgia Tech's passing game

The passing game for the Yellow Jackets has not been there the past two weeks and against the 90th ranked pass defense, they could not make anything work through the air.

Adamson finished the day 6-for-8 for 58 yards while Alberto Mendoza was 4-for-8 for 42 yards. The running game was the focus, but Georgia Tech cold not pass the ball and get any big plays on a day that they needed them.

Turnovers

Any time Georgia Tech had the smallest bit of momentum, a turnover ruined it. Trailing 7-0, Georgia Tech was driving to try and tie the game when Mendoza found Dalen Penson for a big game, but he fumbled. Later in the game with the offense moving the ball, Justice Haynes fumbled.

Now, none of these turnovers going the other way would have switched the outcome at the end of the day, but Georgia Tech did not give themselves a chance because of the mistakes.