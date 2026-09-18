How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Mercer: Announcers, TV, And Radio

Georgia Tech is back in action on Saturday and is desperately looking to get its first win of the season after falling to 0-2 in the young season. They will look to quell some worries with a victory at home against their FCS foe.

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs. Mercer.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs Mercer

TV: ACC Network

• Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano

• Analyst: Rodney McLeod, Jr.

• Sideline Reporter: Kendra Douglas

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 236

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Will Georgia Tech get back on track?

One key way to get the Yellow Jackets back on track is to start the game early and on the right foot. Georgia Tech needs to build early momentum on offense to help its defense. The key word is drive starters. The Yellow Jackets have many ways to do that. One way is to use the RPO more, where they can move the ball quickly and get it upfield for easy completions. RPO also forces the defense to play on their heels, and it depends on how the defensive end pursues the play.

You also have play action that can be used with early flat routes for tight ends or running backs to make easy throws for their running backs. The final way is to establish the running game early in games to open up the passing attack. If the Yellow Jackets are churning out four to five yards on the ground, it opens up an array of options on 2nd and medium or short.

“Things we've got to improve on. You know, drive starters and first downs on offense. I mean, big time. Big time. You talk about why third down and get back on track, the second down and get back on track plays. Well, you wouldn't have those if you had more production and execution on first down. You know, red area, I mean, two games now, three of seven scored in the red area, two touchdowns, one of them at the end of the game. That's something that is a major, major focus of being able to score touchdowns,” said Key.