Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Mercer
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Georgia Tech will play its third consecutive game at home to open the season, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to get their first win of the year. They have dropped non-conference games to Colorado and Tennessee, but will face Mercer on Saturday in the final non-conference matchup before they begin ACC play next weekend against Stanford.
Ahead of Saturday's game vs Mercer, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart for this game and there are not any changes this week.
Offensive depth chart
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
There are going to be a couple of things to watch this week when Georgia Tech faces Mercer.
The Yellow Jackets had three offensive line injuries against Tennessee and Ethan Mackenny, Malachi Carney, and Jameson Riggs were all injured in the loss to the Volunteers and their status is going to be in question for this Saturday. Because this is not an ACC game, Georgia Tech is not required to submit an availability report.
Other things to watch on offense this week is going to be how the backup running back snaps are distributed. Against Tennessee, Trelain Maddox saw the field more than Malachi Hosley, though neither back had much success on the ground. Justice Haynes is the clear top option, but I would imagine that we will see multiple backs get carries, especially this game were to get out of hand.
Kevin Roche Jr, Chris Corbo, and Gavin Harris played about the same amount of snaps against Tennessee this past weekend, with Roche having the more impressive game.
Defensive depth chart
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
Kyle Efford
CJ Gamble
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
Not a lot of changes for the Georgia Tech defense heading into the game against Mercer. Starting cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe had to be carted off in the loss to Tennessee but was later released from the hospital, and Key updated his status today:
Mbakwe is still listed on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's game, but that does not mean that he is going to play.
At positions such as linebacker, cornerback, and safety, the majority of the snaps have gone to a handful of players. At linebacker, Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey play the bulk of the snaps and Cayman Spaulding has been the top backup. This could be the week that we some different players, such as Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gamble, get on the field and Brent Key alluded to that in his press conference today. Key mentioned Outlaw and Spaulding specifically as players who should be out there for more snaps.
At safety, Tae Harris and Savion Riley have eaten up the snaps, but this could be the week we see more of Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, and Chris Hewitt Jr.
Georgia Tech's matchup against Mercer will kickoff this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell