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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Mercer

Has Georgia Tech's depth chart seen any changes ahead of their week three game vs Mercer?
Jackson Caudell|
Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech will play its third consecutive game at home to open the season, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to get their first win of the year. They have dropped non-conference games to Colorado and Tennessee, but will face Mercer on Saturday in the final non-conference matchup before they begin ACC play next weekend against Stanford.

Ahead of Saturday's game vs Mercer, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart for this game and there are not any changes this week.

Offensive depth chart

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

There are going to be a couple of things to watch this week when Georgia Tech faces Mercer.

The Yellow Jackets had three offensive line injuries against Tennessee and Ethan Mackenny, Malachi Carney, and Jameson Riggs were all injured in the loss to the Volunteers and their status is going to be in question for this Saturday. Because this is not an ACC game, Georgia Tech is not required to submit an availability report.

Other things to watch on offense this week is going to be how the backup running back snaps are distributed. Against Tennessee, Trelain Maddox saw the field more than Malachi Hosley, though neither back had much success on the ground. Justice Haynes is the clear top option, but I would imagine that we will see multiple backs get carries, especially this game were to get out of hand.

Kevin Roche Jr, Chris Corbo, and Gavin Harris played about the same amount of snaps against Tennessee this past weekend, with Roche having the more impressive game.

Defensive depth chart

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

Kyle Efford

CJ Gamble

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

Not a lot of changes for the Georgia Tech defense heading into the game against Mercer. Starting cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe had to be carted off in the loss to Tennessee but was later released from the hospital, and Key updated his status today:

Mbakwe is still listed on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's game, but that does not mean that he is going to play.

At positions such as linebacker, cornerback, and safety, the majority of the snaps have gone to a handful of players. At linebacker, Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey play the bulk of the snaps and Cayman Spaulding has been the top backup. This could be the week that we some different players, such as Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gamble, get on the field and Brent Key alluded to that in his press conference today. Key mentioned Outlaw and Spaulding specifically as players who should be out there for more snaps.

At safety, Tae Harris and Savion Riley have eaten up the snaps, but this could be the week we see more of Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, and Chris Hewitt Jr.

Georgia Tech's matchup against Mercer will kickoff this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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