Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Mercer

Georgia Tech will play its third consecutive game at home to open the season, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to get their first win of the year. They have dropped non-conference games to Colorado and Tennessee, but will face Mercer on Saturday in the final non-conference matchup before they begin ACC play next weekend against Stanford.

Ahead of Saturday's game vs Mercer, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart for this game and there are not any changes this week.

Offensive depth chart

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

There are going to be a couple of things to watch this week when Georgia Tech faces Mercer.

The Yellow Jackets had three offensive line injuries against Tennessee and Ethan Mackenny, Malachi Carney, and Jameson Riggs were all injured in the loss to the Volunteers and their status is going to be in question for this Saturday. Because this is not an ACC game, Georgia Tech is not required to submit an availability report.

Other things to watch on offense this week is going to be how the backup running back snaps are distributed. Against Tennessee, Trelain Maddox saw the field more than Malachi Hosley, though neither back had much success on the ground. Justice Haynes is the clear top option, but I would imagine that we will see multiple backs get carries, especially this game were to get out of hand.

Kevin Roche Jr, Chris Corbo, and Gavin Harris played about the same amount of snaps against Tennessee this past weekend, with Roche having the more impressive game.

Defensive depth chart

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB Kyle Efford CJ Gamble LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

Not a lot of changes for the Georgia Tech defense heading into the game against Mercer. Starting cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe had to be carted off in the loss to Tennessee but was later released from the hospital, and Key updated his status today:

Key said that CB Jaylen Mbakwe is back with the team. He is sore and doesn't have a timeframe yet, but he is healthy. It was a scary situation. He thought the training staff and doctors were calm and executed their game plan, helping Bak. He will be back this year. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) September 15, 2026

Mbakwe is still listed on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's game, but that does not mean that he is going to play.

At positions such as linebacker, cornerback, and safety, the majority of the snaps have gone to a handful of players. At linebacker, Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey play the bulk of the snaps and Cayman Spaulding has been the top backup. This could be the week that we some different players, such as Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gamble, get on the field and Brent Key alluded to that in his press conference today. Key mentioned Outlaw and Spaulding specifically as players who should be out there for more snaps.

At safety, Tae Harris and Savion Riley have eaten up the snaps, but this could be the week we see more of Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, and Chris Hewitt Jr.

Georgia Tech's matchup against Mercer will kickoff this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.