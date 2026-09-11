How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 18 Tennessee: Announcers,TV, And Radio

The best way for Georgia Tech to take away the pain of the week one loss to Colorado would be to pull a big upset against No. 18 Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets have not faced the Volunteers since a loss to them in 2017, but Saturday represents a big opportunity for Georgia Tech to get back on track after last week's loss.

Viewing information

Here is the viewing information that you need for Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN

• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

• Analyst: Louis Riddick

• Sideline Reporter: Stormy Buonantony

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Can Georgia Tech get an upset?

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech and Tennessee actually have quite the history that dates all the way back to 1902. They used to be conference mates in the SEC and continued to play each other even after the Yellow Jackets were no longer in the conference.

But matchups against these two programs have been scarce. Until they met in the season opening game of the 2017 season in Atlanta, Georgia Tech and Tennessee had not played since 1987.

The Volunteers have the all-time edge in the series, 17-25-1 and come into this game with more momentum than Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets played below their standard as a program last week against Colorado, especially along the lines of scrimmage. Georgia Tech allowed the Buffaloes to sack Alberto Mendoza three times, collect eight tackles for loss, and hold them to just 51 yards rushing on 30 carries. The offensive line struggled and the defensive line that was supposed to be much improved could not stop the Colorado rushing attack.

But count out Brent Key's program at your own risk.

They have been in this position before and are no strangers to being the underdog against ranked teams. That is not to say that getting a win against this talented Tennessee squad will be easy, but one of the trademarks of Brent Key's tenure at Georgia Tech has been the ability to get his teams prepared for games like this.

To have any chance at pulling this off, though, they are going to have to play better along the lines of scrimmage, run the ball more effectively, and prevent the explosive plays. They are going to get to play in front of another sellout crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium as they try to pull the upset against the first of two SEC teams they will play this season.