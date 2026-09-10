Three Biggest Keys to Georgia Tech Upsetting No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday Night

Georgia Tech is not in an unfamiliar place heading into Saturday's game vs No. 18 Tennessee.

The Yellow Jackets have thrived as an underdog under head coach Brent Key and have won when everyone else has counted them out. Think back to 2023 wins against Miami and North Carolina and 2024 wins against Miami and Florida State. Key and his program has relished being in this role before.

After their loss to Colorado in week one and given how talented Tennessee's roster is, nobody is giving Georgia Tech a shot to win this game. If they are going to find a way to overcome everything and get one of those signature upsets, what is their path?

1. Better line of scrimmage play

I think everyone who watched Georgia Tech face Colorado last week knows that if the Yellow Jackets don't have better line-of-scrimmage play, Saturday night could get ugly.

But what if they can make major improvements from week one to week two? That might be a lot to ask, but given how bad things were last Thursday, almost anything would be an improvement.

One of Tennessee's biggest questions coming into the season was their pass rush, but don't mistake that for a lack of talent. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has a habit of creating pressure with his scheme and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to hold their own.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have to be better at the point of attack and prevent Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop from controlling the game on the ground. Not only that, but they have to find a way to win against Tennessee's veteran O-line and pressure first-year quarterback Faizon Brandon.

It will be tough to have such a big turn around in an important area when you are facing a better opponent, but if Georgia Tech's line of scrimmage play cannot improve, the chances of an upset are going to be non-existant.

2. Foce Faizon Brandon into mistakes

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it was against an FCS opponent, the debut for former five-star recruit Faizon Brandon could not have gone better. He was 13-17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns through the air while adding 68 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

But Saturday is going to be his first matchup against a Power-Four opponent and his first road start as a quarterback. Georgia Tech was not able to force any turnovers against Colorado, but they are going to have to find a way to rattle Brandon and force him into mistakes. That was one of the reasons that Key hired Jason Semore to be the defensive coordinator and his unit is going to need a far better performance than they showed last week.

3. Run the ball and control the game

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Win the turnover battle, control the clock, and run the ball. Those are three classic ingredients for an upset in college football and it is not any different for Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets have a more talented running back room than last week's stats will tell. Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley can break big runs if their offensive line can hold off Tennessee's front seven. This is the style that Georgia Tech wants to play and they were not able to do that against Colorado. Is the running game that bad or was it just one bad game?