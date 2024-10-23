How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech came up short against Notre Dame last Saturday, but they have another chance to get that sixth win and clinch bowl eligibility. Their opponent this weekend is former ACC Coastal rival Virginia Tech, who the Yellow Jackets have not played since 2022. That game was the first ever start for quarterback Zach Pyron, who might be getting another start in place of Haynes King.
Yesterday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key continued to say that King is day-to-day:
"All right, so Haynes is still day-to-day, okay? Mike told me before I came down here, that there's some report that someone had come out with on something or another that said that he's not playing. There's one person in the entire stratosphere that makes that call and that's myself. And there's been zero call made on that. Zero. Okay, he's day-to-day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. All right. Are we ruling him out? No. You heard it from the horse's mouth right there."
We will see what happens on Saturday, but nothing definitive has been said about King's status for Saturday.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game.
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 10.5 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets and the total is at 51.5.
I think there are going to be a few critical areas where this game is going to be decided, no matter who plays quarterback. The Georgia Tech offensive line vs the Virginia Tech pass rush, plus Georgia Tech's rush offense vs the Virginia Tech rush defense.
The Hokies come into this game tied for 4th in the nation in sacks, while Georgia Tech is third in the country in sacks given up, only allowing three sacks all season. Two of those sacks came on Saturday vs Notre Dame and Virginia Tech arguably has a better pass rush than the Fighting Irish. Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is tied for first in the nation with 11 sacks and he just had a four-sack performance vs Boston College on Thursday night. This is going to be a huge test for the Yellow Jackets and could be one of the deciding factors in the game.
The Yellow Jackets entered Saturday's game vs Notre Dame as the No. 1 rushing attack in the ACC. After that game, they are not even in the top five in the conference anymore. They dropped all the way to No. 6 after a bad performance on Saturday.
Jamal Haynes was playing his best football coming into the game, but give Notre Dame a lot of credit for not letting him get going. He finished with eight carries for 15 yards. Chad Alexander had five carries for 19 carries and Pyron finished with 13 carries for 45 yards.
Virginia Tech has the second-worst rush defense in the ACC coming into the game. Can Georgia Tech find a way to take advantage?
