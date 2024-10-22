2025 Georgia Tech Basketball Target Jackson McVey Makes College Commitment Decision
A major Georgia Tech target has committed to the rival Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia Tech was a finalist to land 2025 recruit Jackson McVey before he made his decision to commit to the Bulldogs today.
The Bulldogs are getting a big man who can rebound the basketball at a high level and also a rim protector who can alter shots as they come inside. He can also stretch the floor and knock down the three-ball at an efficient clip. He can stretch the floor and make an impact on both ends of the floor.
It didn't quite end how the Yellow Jackets hop who is a three-star prospect. According to 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 15 player in Georgia, the No. 34 Center, and the No. 201 player nationally. He stands at 7'1 and 225 pounds. A thing that stands out about his game is his mobility for his size. He can extend the floor well and clean the glass at both ends. McVey is not just a center that dominates the paint but can also stretch the floor and knock down the three-ball. He also has a nice mid-range and post-game that he uses to break down defenses.
McVey had an impressive junior season for the Gilmer Bobcats here in Georgia leading them to a 20-8 record and the second round of the playoffs. He averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Bobcats. McVey will make the transition to Overtime Elite, one of the top high school basketball leagues in the country that has produced major NBA talent including Rob Dillingham, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and many more. This season he will suit up for RWE who made it to the championship last season before losing in five games to the City Reapers.
Georgia Tech has put up an impressive 2025 recruiting class landing four-star Akai Fleming, four-star Brandon Stores Jr, Eric Chatfield, and Cole Kirouac. Just last week they landed standout point guard Eric Chatfield. Don't expect the Yellow Jackets to be done yet as they look to bolster their 2025 class with more recruits. There are still other major players on the board that they are after like Caleb Wilson, Bryson Tiller, and Amir Taylor.