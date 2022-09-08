How to Watch: Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech is going to be welcoming in an FCS foe this weekend when Western Carolina comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium to face the Yellow Jackets.

This is the first time since 2011 that the two teams have played against each other and Georgia Tech is a perfect 5-0 all-time against the Catamounts.

After losing to Clemson on Monday night, this will be a chance to rebound and get the first win of the season in a game that Georgia Tech will be favored heavily in.

Western Carolina is 1-0 after a 52-38 win over Charleston Southern and it was a great performance from their offense. The Catamounts have talented skill players and a quarterback that looked solid in his debut.

Hopefully, the offensive line can have a better showing than Monday night and protect quarterback Jeff Sims and open up more lanes for the running game. The defense played well against Clemson on Monday, but now they have to go and dominate an inferior team and show they have made strides from last season.

Here is how you can watch the matchup between Georgia Tech and Western Carolina.

What Time Does Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina Start?

The Yellow Jackets and Catamounts kick off at 7 p.m. in Atlanta at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

What Channel Is Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina on?

The game will air on ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra.

How Can I Stream Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina?

The game is available for streaming on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How can I listen to Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina?

Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

I will be liveblogging the game for anyone that can't watch or listen and it will be on AllYellowJackets.com

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech is not overlooking Western Carolina this week

Georgia Tech Football: Geoff Collins press conference before Western Carolina

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Two

Georgia Tech Football: What did E.J. Jenkins, Keion White, and Ace Eley have to say after the loss

Georgia Tech Football: Everything head coach Geoff Collins said after loss to Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from game vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each unit on defense

Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets lose season opener to Clemson 41-10

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from loss to Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Head coach Geoff Collins Press Conference before Western Carolina