How to Watch, Listen to, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Duke

Georgia Tech is hoping to string together consecutive wins for the first time since 2018 when they take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. Tech has won two in a row in this series and will have to take on a Duke team that has already exceeded expectations this year by starting 4-1. Interim head coach Brent Key is looking to start off 2-0 since taking over for Geoff Collins.

Can Georgia Tech win their third straight game over Duke? William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

This will be Georgia Tech's homecoming game and the first home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium since the Ole Miss game a few weeks ago. The next two weeks are winnable games for Georgia Tech and both games are in Atlanta. Hopefully

Here is all the information you need to be able to watch and listen to the game on Saturday.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Duke

Who: Georgia Tech vs Duke

When: 4:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan or Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM*

* station dependent on Atlanta Braves' MLB Playoffs schedule

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 109 or 203** / SiriusXM app 966

** dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan or Xtra 106.3, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com or Xtra1063.com

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Duke -3.5 ; Over/under 54; Moneyline: Duke -188, Georgia Tech +138

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Baseball welcomes in third-ranked 2022 recruiting class

Everything from Brent Key's press conference before matchup with Duke

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of Duke game

Brent Key provides injury update on safety Jaylon King

Georgia Tech Volleyball back in the top ten of AVCA Poll

Georgia Tech was named one of the top teams of week five by Kirk Herbstreit

ACC Football: Week Six Power Rankings

A trio of Georgia Tech football players earn conference players of the week honors after beating Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidates Profile: Bill O'Brien