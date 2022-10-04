Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Duke

Georgia Tech is gearing up for their important matchup with Duke and just like they did last week, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart ahead of the game.

The most notable change to the depth chart this week is that freshman Clayton Powell-Lee is going to be starting at safety this week in place of the injured Jaylon King. Powell-Lee played against Pitt on Saturday and will be counted on to replace one of the leaders in the secondary. The other notable difference is that all three running backs, Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall, and Dylan McDuffie are listed as co-starters with the "or" designation. My guess is that Hall will get the start after the performance that he had last Saturday.

Will Hassan Hall be the starting running back for Georgia Tech this Saturday? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Stewart is going to be getting the start again at kicker after going 4-4 last week on field goals and earning the ACC specialist of the week.

The rest of the starting lineup is going to be the same as it was last Saturday.

Jeff Sims will be the quarterback and will hope to have a better performance this week than he did against Pitt. Nate McCollum, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter will be the wideouts and Dylan Leonard will be the tight end. The offensive line will once again be Corey Robinson II, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams. The O-Line will hope to have a much-improved performance.

Defensively, Keion White and Kyle Kennard will be coming off the edge and D'Quan Douse and Makius Scott are in the middle.

Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas make up the linebacker tandem and it is the strength of the defense.

The secondary will have Zamari Walton and Myles Sims at cornerback, K.J. Wallace at nickel, and Powell-Lee and LaMiles Brooks at safety.

Georgia Tech vs Duke will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday

