Georgia Tech Named one of the top Teams of Week Five by Kirk Herbstreit

Each week after all of the games have been played, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit always gives out his top teams of the previous week, and this week, Georgia Tech was able to make the cut after their big upset over Pitt.

It is always nice to get national media recognition and after the crazy week this team had, they earned it from ESPN's top college football analyst.

Just days after firing Geoff Collins as the head coach, Georgia Tech was facing the tall task of going on the road and beating the defending ACC champions. The Panthers were three-touchdown favorites in this game and most thought they were going to win decisively.

Georgia Tech forced three turnovers and kicker Gavin Stewart was 4-4 from field goal range, not to mention running back Hassan Hall having over 150 yards rushing. The Yellow Jackets held off a late charge from Pitt and sprung the upset.

Georgia Tech faces Duke this weekend for their homecoming game and will look to win their second consecutive game, something that Collins could never do while the head coach at Georgia Tech.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

A trio of Georgia Tech football players earn conference players of the week honors after beating Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidates Profile: Bill O'Brien

Georgia Tech opens up as a slight underdog at home vs Duke

Georgia Tech Volleyball loses first ACC match of the season

Georgia Tech Football: Grading the defensive after win vs Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech Football: Grading the offense after victory over Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from victory against Pittsburgh

ACC Football: Full scoreboard and Results from week five

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's stunning win over Pitt

Georgia Tech pulls massive upset over Pitt