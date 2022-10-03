ACC Football: Week Six Power Rankings

There is going to be some shake-up in this week's ACC power rankings.

Clemson and NC State played in the game of the year in the ACC and the Tigers came out on top and showed that they are the clear favorite in the ACC and are ready to challenge for a playoff spot. Obviously, Clemson was number one in the power rankings heading into the weekend and will stay on top. But who is number two?

In the other big matchup in the conference this past weekend, Wake went on the road and took down Florida State and ruined their undefeated season. Florida State was dealing with injuries though and will have a chance for a bounce back next week vs NC State.

Georgia Tech has been at the bottom of the power rankings for much of the season, but the Yellow Jackets found a way to beat Pittsburgh on the road this week and get a win for interim head coach Brent Key.

So who are the biggest risers and fallers in the AllYellowJackets.com ACC power rankings?

14. Virginia (2-3, L vs Duke 38-17)- Last week: 10

Virginia is taking the place of Georgia Tech at the bottom of the rankings. The Cavaliers have looked awful in most games and lost by three touchdowns to Duke this past weekend. Is Duke an improved team in 2022? Yes. Should Virginia be losing to them by 21 points? Not at all. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks like a bad fit for this offense and Virginia is going to look to avoid an 0-3 start in the ACC when they face Louisville this weekend.

13. Virginia Tech (2-3, L vs North Carolina 41-10)- Last week: 11

The Hokies took a big loss this week against the ACC's top quarterback and offense. Virginia Tech never had a prayer in this game and this offense is one of the worst in the conference. It is unlikely that Virginia Tech is going to make a bowl game this year, which is a tough pill to swallow for Hokies fans.

12. Louisville (2-3, L vs Boston College 34-33)- Last week: 9

Louisville continues to be one of the most disappointing teams in the ACC. The Cardinals were two-touchdown favorites and lost to a Boston College team, who has been terrible this year. All of the attention is going to be on if (or when) head coach Scott Satterfield is let go. Bad vibes all around the Cardinals right now.

11. Boston College (2-3, W vs Louisville 34-33)- Last week: 13

Boston College pulled a surprising upset over Louisville on Saturday Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech was not the only ACC team to pull a surprising upset on Saturday. Boston College, who had not been playing well at all this year, took down Louisville and turned in their best performance of the season. It is still going to be an uphill battle for the Eagles (they face Clemson Saturday), but this was a much-needed win for Jeff Hafley and his program.

10. Miami (2-2, Bye week)- Last week: 12

Miami was off this week after their embarrassing loss to MTSU and now, Miami is facing a huge ACC Coastal game vs North Carolina. We'll see how the Hurricanes bounce back. The move-up is courtesy of other teams losing.

9. Pittsburgh (3-2, L vs Georgia Tech 26-21)- Last week: 6

What a disastrous loss for the Pitt Panthers. This was supposed to be an easy win over a team that had just fired its coach and the Panthers laid an egg. This team is still capable of winning the ACC Coastal because of how bad the division looks, but the passing game and offense have to be better than what they showed on Saturday. They will get that chance with a struggling Virginia Tech team on Saturday.

8. Georgia Tech (2-3, W vs Pittsburgh 26-21)- Last week: 14

Georgia Tech got their first ACC win of the year against Pittsburgh on Saturday Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This might seem like a big jump up for Tech, but it is hard to put them behind teams that have not beaten anyone this year. They just beat Pitt, Miami was off and just lost to MTSU, and Boston College has played an easier schedule than Tech has and has the same record.

The Yellow Jackets had just fired their head coach and it looked like the season was about to hit the point of no return. Then, interim head coach Brent Key rallied the team to get a win over previously 24th-ranked Pittsburgh. The defense forced three turnovers and the special teams were finally not a complete disaster. With Duke and Virginia coming up, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to string some wins together.

7. Duke (4-1, W vs Virginia 38-17)- Last week: 9

The Blue Devils continue to win games and dismantled Virginia on Saturday. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been a pleasant surprise all season and the Blue Devils are inching closer to a possible bowl berth. If they want to make a bowl game, they have to beat Georgia Tech this weekend.

6. North Carolina (4-1, W vs Virginia Tech 41-10)- Last week: 8

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye dives into the endzone vs Virginia Tech Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels have the best quarterback in the conference and the best offense and that might be good enough to win the terrible ACC Coastal division. Drake Maye was fantastic through the air and on the ground against Virginia Tech and North Carolina could take a big step towards winning the Coastal Division if they beat Miami this weekend.

5. Florida State (4-1, L vs Wake Forest 31-21)- Last week: 3

Florida State could not overcome their injuries on Saturday vs Wake Forest and lost their first game of the season. They could not stop the Demon Deacons on third down and the Florida State offense could not finish drives. The Seminoles have to get back on the mat quickly though, as a trip to NC State is waiting next week and then a home game vs Clemson.

4. Syracuse (5-0, W vs Wagner 59-0)- Last week: 4

The Orange got an easy win over Wagner and are one win away from a bowl birth. Syracuse will be off this week and then start the most difficult part of their schedule.

3. NC State (4-1, L vs Clemson 30-20)- Last week: 2

NC State gave it their best shot on the road against Clemson but came up just short. Now, NC State is going to have to avoid a letdown and get ready for Florida State to come to Raleigh. The Wolfpack hung in physically with Clemson, but could not make enough plays on offense to pull the upset. I still think this is a good team and could earn an Orange Bowl birth.

2. Wake Forest (4-1, W vs Florida State 31-21)- Last week: 5

Wake Forest got a big win on the road vs Florida State on Saturday Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Demon Deacons bounced back from their loss vs Clemson nicely and got a road win vs previously unbeaten Florida State. Sam Hartman continues to play awesome and the defense actually held their own against Florida State. Wake faces a manageable schedule the rest of the way and will hope for Clemson to stumble a couple of times. Unlikely, but that is the position Wake is in.

1. Clemson (5-0, W vs NC State 30-20)- Last week: 1

It is now an undisputed point: Clemson is the clear and heavy favorite to win the ACC and looks like a college football playoff contender. The offense is doing just enough to be formidable and the defense is still very good, even if there are questions in the secondary. This Tigers team has cleared their two biggest hurdles of the season in back-to-back weeks and now must fight complacency the rest of the way. A road game vs Boston College is up next up.

