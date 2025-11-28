How to Watch No. 23 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Georgia: Kickoff Time, TV, Channel, and Betting Odds
Gameday is here for No. 23 Georgia Tech and No. 4 Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets are looking to finish 10-2 and earn their first win over the Bulldogs since 2016. Georgia is looking for its eighth straight win over the Yellow Jackets and to cement their spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech is coming off a loss to Pittsburgh last week while Georgia has not lost since September 27th at home against Alabama. While the Yellow Jackets have lost seven straight to the Bulldogs, they have been close the past two seasons under head coach Brent Key.
Here is how you can watch today's game
TV: ABC | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Listen Online | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 84 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 14.5 point underdog in today's game and the over/under is set at 59.5.
One of college football’s most historic and bitter rivalries is renewed for the 119th time on Friday when No. 23/19 Georgia Tech hosts No. 4 Georgia for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
• The Yellow Jackets (9-2, 6-2 ACC) and Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 SEC) have combined for 19 victories going into this season’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, which is the teams’ most combined wins ever heading into their rivalry showdown.
• This season also marks only the third time in series history that both teams bring at least nine wins into the matchup (Tech and UGA also had nine wins apiece going into the 1942 and 2014 editions of COFH).
• Both teams are nationally ranked for only the 12th time in series history and the first time since their 2014 matchup.
• Last year’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate was one for the ages, as Georgia outlasted Georgia Tech, 44-42, in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The eight OTs were the second-most in NCAA Division I FBS history.
• This year’s matchup features a pair of Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback in Georgia Tech’s Haynes King and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton. King is averaging 339.9 yards of total offense per game (251.6 passing, 88.3 rushing) with 27 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 12 passing) while Stockton averages 256.9 total yards per game (221.4 passing, 32.8 rushing) with 27 TDs (19 passing, eight rushing).
• The Georgia Tech-Georgia rivalry dates back to 1893. After a three-year break in the series from 1894-96, the teams have met annually since 1897 with the exception of 1901, 1908, an eight-year gap from 1917-24 and 2020.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.