How Will Georgia Tech Replace Eric Singleton Jr In 2025?
Georgia Tech lost their top wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason as Eric Singleton Jr chose Auburn as his next destination. Don’t get me wrong, it was a huge loss for the Yellow Jackets, and Singleton Jr was a key playmaker for them in his career. Moving forward, I think you will see the Yellow Jackets do it by committee.
The Yellow Jackets have done a stellar job of spreading the ball around since Buster Faulkner. Even last year, with Singleton, he led the team with 754 receiving yards, but Rutherford led the team with 62 catches. TE/WR Avery Boyd finished with 316 receiving yards, and Chase Lane added 271 receiving yards. WR Bailey Stockton has also continued to improve and become a reliable target that the Yellow Jackets can get the ball to on key downs and move the chains. The thing is, Lane and Boyd are both gone as well.
The Yellow Jackets have been active in the transfer portal in the spring, adding WR Rahkeem Smith (Bowling Green) and WR Evan Haynes (North Carolina), who will provide quality depth for the Yellow Jackets and pieces they can rely on if any injuries happen. Smith is known for his dynamic ability in the return game and could be another piece for the Yellow Jackets on special teams they can use in punt returns or kickoffs to set up better field position for the offense.
Georgia Tech did a lot of its damage in the winter transfer portal, adding well-established pass catchers from FIU in Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers. They also added former South Carolina receiver Debron Gatling.
Patterson comes over for his final collegiate season from FIU. Over the course of his career with FIU, he caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished his junior season with 50 catches for 685 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named second-team all-conference USA after a productive junior campaign.
Mr. Reliable Malik Rutherford hit the transfer portal but decided to return to the Yellow Jackets after careful consideration. Rutherford finished his junior campaign with 62 catches, 702 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Rutherford had one of his best games of the season against Georgia State, finishing with seven catches for a season-high 131 yards and a touchdown.
Rivers finished his junior season with 62 catches for 1,162 yards and 12 touchdowns. He became the first FIU player to be named to the Associated Press All-American team, earning third-team honors. He had one of his best games against New Mexico, finishing with a school-record 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches. Out of all the players the Yellow Jackets got in the portal, he probably has the most u
Here is a more in-depth look at Rivers via nfldraftbuzz.com and what he can bring to the Yellow Jackets.
“Rivers offers immediate impact value as a dynamic vertical weapon who can take the top off defenses while developing a more complete game. His exceptional deep speed and fluid movement skills translate perfectly to NFL offenses that push the ball downfield. While initially most dangerous on go routes and deep posts, the technical refinement he's shown in creating separation at intermediate depths suggests the untapped potential that has yet to be fully maximized.
The right offensive system will leverage his elite downfield tracking ability and surprising toughness at the catch point, using him to stretch safeties and open underneath routes while gradually expanding his role. His competitiveness elevates his game beyond just being a speed specialist – he fights through contact, works back to the ball, and shows more physicality than his frame would suggest. What separates Rivers from other undersized speedsters is his natural feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage and ability to maintain velocity through his breaks.
Development focus should center on adding functional strength to his lean frame and refining his route tree beyond vertical concepts. His performance trajectory points toward a receiver who could outperform his draft position and develop into more than just a situational deep threat if paired with a quarterback who trusts his ability to win contested catches despite size limitations."
On one hand, it is hard to replace a talent like Singleton Jr, but the Yellow Jackets have enough weapons. Zion Taylor is one who made great strides this spring and continued to impress and put on a show in the spring game. He finished with seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. What is so cool about his story is that he could have hit the portal because he wasn't getting playing time, but he has decided to stay and develop his craft to where now he is a more refined player for the Yellow Jackets. Taylor talked about his improvement
"I'd say the biggest improvement for me was just getting better on the detail and not just relying on my athleticism and just learning the full, complete receiver position and just going through all the route details and being intentional."
"Really, it was just a good feeling, just going out there with the guys and just actually being a part of the, well, I've always been part of the team, but actually making an impact and helping the team in whatever way I can."
Of all the receivers we mentioned, we haven’t even talked about rising sophomore receiver Isiah Canion, who the Yellow Jackets staff has continued to rave about. His 6’4 and 210-pound frame coupled with his twitchiness in the open space to make big plays makes him dangerous heading into the 2025 season. It will be interesting to see the role he potentially carves out this upcoming year.
So yes, it is hard to replace a dynamic talent, but Georgia Tech has done enough to position itself to be okay with the playmakers this has picked up in the portal, the young receivers excited for a chance, and the veteran pieces for the roster. WR coach Trent McKnight will have one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the ACC and maybe the country in 2025.